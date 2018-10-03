Why Opt For a Confectionery Franchise?

From nearly USD $34.9 billion in 2015, it is expected to reach USD $ 38.1 billion by 2020

October 3, 2018 3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Confectionery franchise model offers a diverse range of opportunities, as it can cater to wholesale clients or direct to the customer, both down the road to in countries thousands of miles away. Nowadays customers are moving towards increased snacking and away from three rigid meals a day.

An American franchise now doing well on a global scale is Auntie Annie’s. It has a successful business model offering sweet and savoury take-away products and is currently seeing continued store growth across the UK and 22 other international territories.

If you are a homemaker, college student or simply passionate about entrepreneurship who’s willing to start a chocolate business but don’t have much capital to spend. Then the easiest and a nearly full proof idea is to buy a confectionery franchise.

According to a recent report, strong sales have been anticipated by the end of 2018 for the global confectionery industry. Here are a few reasons why one should definitely opt for this lip-smacking, forever satisfying, confectionery franchise:

Any time is a sweet time:

Bakery and confectionery are such businesses which will never face recession. As true is the saying ‘Any time is tea time”, chocolates are also in demand throughout the day.

From a child to an elderly, chocolates and candies are something loved and craved by all, be it the fanciest to a simple one. To top it all, the never-ending celebrations like anniversaries, birthdays, Christmas, so on and so forth; look half-baked without the touch of confectioneries. Now if you become a franchisee to a big confectionery brand, customers will automatically be drawn, out of trust and experience.

Low-cost high-return franchise business opportunity:

It does not take a fortune to set up a confectionery shop, yet it is one of those few sectors which have a high-profit margin in India. Therefore, to increase your chance of succeeding, it is advised to tie up with a reputed brand and take up their franchise.

ANYONE can run a franchise business.

One of the perks of opting for a franchise is that despite not knowing the basics of confectionery, you can opt for its franchise and let the trained chef do the job.

Indian bakery and confectionery franchise market have a high growth.

Over time the cocoa beans of Nilgiris and other parts of south India have become quite famous. One can easily import these and incorporate it into their confectionery business.

In a recently published article, Consultant Technopak identifies cakes and bakery products as one of the fastest growing food segments, growing at an annual rate of 20-25%.

While individual home bakers are also cashing in the rising market opportunities in the Indian bakery industry, you can ride the growth better when associated with a reputed franchise brand.

The greatest value of confectionary franchising is in its depth of coverage – a franchise owner can run their own sweet shop, sell handmade designer chocolates or even supply shopping malls selling a variety of self-serve products.

This article was originally published on Franchise India by Smita Nag.