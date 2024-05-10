It's a VIP package that comes with some major perks.

Legendary but controversial boxer Mike Tyson is returning to the ring on July 20 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, to take on influencer and professional boxer Jake Paul in a highly-anticipated matchup that's set to be livestreamed on Netflix.

The eight-round bout will be Tyson's first official match since 2005, which has made scoring a seat to the fight a pricey endeavor.

Paul's company, Most Valuable Promotions, is selling ticket packages and revealed that over 121,000 people signed up for the ticket presale. Tickets to the match officially go on sale on May 16.

Related: Jake Paul Reportedly Earned Sky-High Amount for Fight: 'When You Get 10% Closer to Becoming a Billionaire'

One VIP package on offer features two seats directly ringside, a pre-flight photo opportunity in the locker room with both Paul and Tyson, signed gloves, a two-night penthouse stay at the hotel where the fighters are staying, and an additional eight tickets (not ringside).

The VIP package also includes security and escort the night of the fight and onstage access at the official weigh-in.

And all of this can be yours for the low price of $2 million.

"We're trying to bring awareness and exposure back to boxing in a gigantic way. That has not been the case for many, many years," MVP co-founder Nakisa Bidarian told CNBC. "This is a once-in-a-lifetime event that literally touches six generations."

Related: Mayweather, Paul Reportedly Took Home an Unfathomable Amount of Money After Exhibition Fight

Netflix is livestreaming the event to all subscribers at no additional cost.

Tyson and Paul are both estimated to make eight figures for the battle. Netflix has not revealed how much it is paying (nor making) for the event.

The two boxers will meet in New York City on May 13 for a press conference.