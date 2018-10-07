Careers

Career Path: Agile as a Way Forward

Agility is a practice best experienced by forming small, autonomous teams that continuously strive to deliver value to their end consumers
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Career Path: Agile as a Way Forward
Image credit: Shutterstock
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Agile came from humble beginnings as a yardstick in software development and has now begun to enshrine itself in project management as well. The Agile Manifesto of 2001 called for valuing human interaction, a collaborative mindset, adaptability and a solid product over the so-called “means” to achieve an end – process, comprehensive documentation, contract negotiation and plan-based actions. The literature on the concept will constantly call for organisational training opportunities to “become Agile”. But what does this mean for an organisation that decides to "become Agile"?

Agile principles and values influence and enable organisations to adapt to an increasingly volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous clientele. As cumbersome as this may be to adopt, Agility is a practice best experienced by forming small, autonomous teams that continuously strive to deliver value to their end consumers, potential or otherwise. This consequently builds both competitive spirit and camaraderie within the aspiring organisation, keeping Agile values as the fulcrum of operations. The cluster of teams, then, actively and continuously initiate communication, interact, and coordinate with other teams to tackle obstacles that can hinder Agile-based workflows. These would include scope creep – continuous, unplanned project scope growth – and greater time and commitment requirements.  

A look at Agile – Success stories and shortcomings.

While it may seem like rocket science to most readers of this article, Agile principles and practices have now percolated cross-industry into the ever-changing, customer-driven marketplace and general management. One of the most popular frameworks that help implement Agile within a series of fixed-length iterations, or sprints, is Scrum. While Agile is a set of principles and practices, Scrum is the process of executing these principles. In its annual State of Scrum survey, the Scrum Alliance, a unified Scrum community, details the issues of scaling and agile transformation from both the practitioner and Scrum coach/master perspectives. The end goal of this practice is to understand, compare and consider the efficacy of Agile methods across industries annually. The report contains information collected from 27 industry verticals that implement Scrum, such as Consulting, Human Resources, Sales and Marketing and Education, apart from IT.

Agile principles help connect small, high-performance teams, improving transparency and visibility of work across teams and among consumers. This essentially transforms an old, vertical dynamic of an organisation into one that has a common mindset – that of delivering value to customers. The focus of providing value to the customer is also why organisations choose Scrum, with 85% of the organisations positing that Scrum improves upon the quality of work life. So, while this might sound counter-intuitive to the process of acquiring Scrum certification, Agile aspirants would be better off recommending Scrum certification to colleagues, friends and professionals, upon obtaining the certification themselves. This also goes back to the Agile principle of a collaborative mindset.

In 2017, several media outlets, including Business Insider and USA Today, listed ScrumMaster as one of the highest-paying jobs in America. This stems from a lack of trained individuals capable of steering an organisational overhaul to adopt Agile principles and practices into the company framework. As BCBSAZ HR Director, Torrie Michaud, states, “When an applicant has a Scrum certification, we know that applicant will be a collaborative and strong communicator while being eager to improve processes or bring new ideas."

Agile and Scrum find a place in mental health as well, with Monash Health in Australia implementing Agile principles of a collaborative and feedback-oriented path to mental health and recovery, without compromising individualised quality.

Agile through the ages!

What Agile isn't, however, is a "cost-cutting" technique to curb expenditures and "improve" the company's workflow. Many organisations and conglomerates boast Agility but only do so in name. The top-down approach to becoming agile is counter-intuitive to the goals and values of Agile, which eventually kills an Agile-based ecosystem. Moreover, Agile cannot be implemented selectively; top-performing teams within an organisation cannot adopt Agile principles and function while the remainder of the organisation continues to be a top-down bureaucracy. Similarly, customer value and shareholder value will forever remain at distinct odds with each other, and one cannot serve two masters.

Under current management practice systems, Agile will fail in its adoption. It is only through time-tested experience and practice that Agile becomes part and parcel of the organisation's mindset. Merely mimicking Agile practices from other Agile-based institutions won't work in creating an Agile atmosphere at individual organisations – an organisation cannot “do Agile.” They need to “be Agile.”


 

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Careers

Glassdoor's Best Places to Work for 2019

Careers

Do Downfalls in One Career Pave Way For the Other?

Careers

Does Being a Volunteer Help in Your Career?