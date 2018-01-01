Careers

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka Reveal Top Tips for Career Success (Video)
Success Strategies

They sing! They act! They cook! Watch as this incredible Hollywood power couple explains how to follow your passions and stay sane in the process.
Hayden Field | 1 min read
5 Ways to Seize Opportunity, According to Entrepreneur's Editor in Chief
Careers

It's all about how you look at things.
Jason Feifer | 7 min read
Why Middle-Aged-Men Are Such Lousy Sales Prospects
Life Lessons

I know that I'm going to be in for a tough time as soon as I realize the a potential customer is a middle-aged guy.
Gene Marks | 6 min read
Here's How to Spotlight Skills Over Schooling in Your Next Job Interview
Interviewing

Talking up your skills -- and how you have applied them -- can be a good indicator of your value as an employee.
Shelley Osborne | 5 min read
This Military Pilot Pivoted From Fighting Wars to Creating Financial Tools for Struggling Americans
The Gambit

Mark Greene started flying combat missions in Afghanistan soon after 9/11. Now, he's director of an innovation lab serving consumers who feel forgotten by their financial institutions.
Hayden Field | 9 min read
Don't Let Perfection Paralyze Your Career
Growth Strategies

If you want to be successful, forget being perfect.
Ellevate | 5 min read
Not Your Parents' Career Development
Careers

In today's world, professional success doesn't mean what it used to.
Isa Watson | 6 min read
Here Are LinkedIn's Top 10 Startups of 2018
Careers

The companies have their hands in transportation, finance and ice cream.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
11 Surprising, Wacky and Out-There Jobs
Jobs

From a Fortnite tutor to a Netflix binge watcher, these jobs are off the beaten path.
Rose Leadem | 5 min read
4 Things to Consider When Choosing the Right Career Path
Careers

How often have you asked yourself: 'What is the right career path for me?'
Ellevate | 5 min read
