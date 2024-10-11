Nowadays, practically anyone can start a side hustle — but earnings may vary significantly.

More than half (54%) of Americans say they've started a side hustle to supplement their primary source of income in the last 12 months, according to a survey from MarketWatch Guides.

Although there's no shortage of potential opportunities — side hustles can span teaching online to cleaning barbecues, creating digital products and so much more — one doesn't necessarily have the same earning power as the next.

Choosing a side hustle is one crucial piece of the puzzle — but where you decide to start it is another that might make or break your success.

So where in the U.S. do side hustlers have the greatest earning potential?

The team at SideHustles.com conducted a study to find out, analyzing data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' American Community Survey to determine which states and cities have the highest percentage of residents earning self-employment income and their average earnings.

Households in North Dakota, New Jersey and Connecticut earn the most from self-employment income, at $60,221, $55,748 and $55,192, per the data from SideHustle.com.

Lake Charles, Louisiana, has the highest average self-employment earnings at $179,080 per household, followed by San Tan Valley, Arizona ($141,459) and Upland, California ($130,291), the analysis found.

Read on to see the top five cities and states where people earn the most, on average, from self-employment income, according to the study:

Top five cities where self-employed earn the most

Lake Charles, Louisiana: $179,080 San Tan Valley, Arizona: $141,459 Upland, California: $130,291 Newton, Massachusetts: $118,527 Bethesda, Maryland: $110,573

Top five states where self-employed earn the most