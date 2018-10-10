How Success Happens Podcast

How Stand-up Comedian Tom Papa Went From Joke Slinger to Food Network Baking Expert

Listen in as the comedy veteran explains how he pivoted from nightclub performer to baking authority.
Image credit: Courtesy Tom Papa
Entrepreneur Staff
Special Projects Director
2 min read

 

On this episode of How Success Happens, we chat with Tom Papa, stand-up comedian and Food Network host.

For over 25 years, Tom Papa has been standing up on an empty stage with only a stool and a microphone. His job? To make a room full of strangers laugh their butts off. For a stand up comedian, every performance is a risk, and to find success for over two decades is an incredible accomplishment. For Papa, however, this wasn’t enough.

Besides being Head Writer and a regular performer for Live From Here, the newest incarnation of the legendary radio show, A Prairie Home Companion, and releasing his first book, Your Dad Stole My Rake, this summer, Papa premiered his own Food Network TV series, Baked, in September. On the show, Papa visits iconic bakeries around the country to talk to the bakers and learn from their wisdom.

How did he pivot from nightclub performer to baking authority? It all started with a wild yeast sourdough starter.

Check out the full conversation below and find more episodes of How Success Happens here.

 

