Patrick Carone

Entrepreneur Staff
Special Projects Director
Patrick Carone is the special projects director at Entrepreneur.com. He covers all aspects of entrepreneurship, specializing in the automotive, entertainment, hospitality, spirits and cannabis industries.

How to Make 7 Awesome Holiday Cocktails (Video)
Watch master mixologist Pam Wiznitzer sling drinks at the 'Entrepreneur' office party.
1 min read
23 Celebrities in the Cannabiz

From actors to pop stars and everyone in between, these are some of the big names cashing in on the pot boom.
13 min read
Apple Heads to Austin, Used Cars Go VR, and KFC Firelogs Are Here (60-Second Video)
Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.
1 min read
The Red-Headed Bully From 'A Christmas Story' Is Now the CEO of a Stock Market for Sports Fans
We grilled Zack 'Farkus' Ward on his incredible career pivot until he cried uncle.
7 min read
How YouTube's Top Wildlife Star Turned Getting Bitten by Animals Into Over 13 Million Subscribers
Coyote Peterson of 'Brave Wilderness' says his job does not bite.
11 min read
5 Facts About the First-Ever Cannabis Speakeasy That Just Opened in Las Vegas

Here's what you need to know about the revolutionary Dana's Place.
3 min read
Millennials Prefer Amazon to Sex, a Rapper Sues 'Fortnite' and Babies Are Being Named for Groceries (60-Second Video)
Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.
1 min read
17 Best Holiday Cocktails to Take Your Office Party to the Next Level
'Tis the season to toast a year of hard work.
6 min read
From Rock God to Master Rosé Winemaker: a Conversation With Jon Bon Jovi
"Real men drink pink."
4 min read
In Retaliation for Blocking Pornography, Adult Website Bans Starbucks From Offices
YouPorn's VP is now pushing Dunkin' on employees.
2 min read
Jeep Drops a Pickup, Microsoft Tops Apple, and Alexa Is All About That Bass (60-Second Video)
Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.
1 min read
This Is What It's Like to Drive the Ferrari Hatchback, the World's Most Practical Supercar
Cutting-edge versatility meets old-school power in the GTC4Lusso.
4 min read
5 Reasons an Off-Season Vacation Is the Ultimate Hack for Travelers Looking to Recharge
Save time, money and sanity by visiting tony East Hampton over the winter.
4 min read
60 Second Video: Musk Drops Bricks, the Browns Eye Condi, and Facebook Friends Aren't Real
Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.
1 min read
'Fortnite' Players Are Creating Sick Scenarios With NFL Outfits From In-Game Store
Gamers have portrayed Michael Vick with a dog, Aaron Hernandez with a gun and Jason Pierre-Paul with a sparkler.
2 min read
