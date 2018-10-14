Virtual Reality

The History of Augmented and Virtual Reality, From 1838 to the Present (Infographic)

You might think virtual reality is a new phenomenon, but it's been around for hundreds of years.
Image credit: Westend61 | Getty Images
Entrepreneur Staff
Associate Editor, Contributed Content
Augmented and virtual reality are changing the way we see technology, the future and the entire world. However, it might surprise you to learn that these concepts have been around since 1838, when Charles Wheatstone introduced his stereoscope. The stereoscope was a device that allowed a user to look through different holes for each eye, producing two images that would collectively appear larger and three-dimensional. 

Similarly, Thomas Edison and William Dickson also invented the kinetoscope in the 19th century, which used a small piece of film and a light bulb to allow users to look through a peephole and watch at 46 frames per second.

You can learn more about the history of augmented and virtual reality by checking out this infographic from HistoryDegree.net, which details not only the technology's past but also its present and future.

Source: History Degree

