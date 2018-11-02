Sports

Unknown 49ers QB Has Incredible Debut, Gets Twitter Verified in Middle of Game

Nick Mullens got a win and a blue check mark.
Image credit: Thearon W. Henderson | Getty Images
Nick Mullens
Entrepreneur Staff
Special Projects Director
2 min read

Not only did Nick Mullens have one of the greatest debuts in NFL history last night, but the San Francisco 49ers quarterback also managed to get his Twitter account verified right in the middle of the game.

The undrafted free agent out of Southern Miss threw for 262 yards and three touchdowns, completing 16 of 22 passes as the Niners demolished the Oakland Raiders 34-3. According to Pro-Football-Reference, his passer rating of 151.9 was the highest recorded by a quarterback making his debut with at least 20 attempts since 1970.

As Newsweek reports, Mullens was such an unknown quantity, his Twitter account was only granted the blue check mark that confirms a public figure's account is legitimate at some point before the third quarter.

Twitter's verification process has long been shrouded in mystery. While there was a brief window when Tweeters could apply for a highly coveted check mark, the company "paused" submissions earlier this year.

Our advice if you'd like to get verified? Be the backup to a backup NFL quarterback, make sure both of them get injured, then lead the rout of a tremendously bad team.

Like, say, the Oakland Raiders.    

