How E-Commerce Has Opened a Pool of Opportunities for Women Entrepreneur

The flexibility of E-Commerce and technology lets women conduct their business entirely on the internet

Are women capable of working? Are women powerful than men? Can women run a business?

Women always come across these questions. Women entrepreneurs are engaged in the business due to push and pull factors which encourages them to have an independent occupation and stand on their own feet. Every women entrepreneur achieved their successful position after overcoming all the hurdles and challenges in their life. A large number of women sellers today are opting for e-tail sites to sell across a diverse range of sectors such as healthcare, home furnishing, jewellery, handicrafts and fashion apparel, among others. Minimum investments, ease of working from remote areas, global reach and the empowerment that comes in from financial independence are the primary reasons for the emergence of an online marketplace as the favourable platform for women entrepreneurs.

Role of E-commerce

E-commerce is growing at a very fast rate in India and relying on new technologies and increasing social media penetration, it has increased opportunities for women entrepreneurship in India. E-commerce is one such industry that is making the world come closer by helping buyer meet the sellers and vice versa. The flexibility of it and technology lets women entrepreneurs conduct their business entirely on the internet. It has opened new vistas of opportunity for women entrepreneurs by helping them grow phenomenally by touching the boundaries if international markets. E-commerce revolution has brought a great sense of financial independence along with creative satisfaction for women. The benefits of E-commerce for women are flexibility, working from home-no safety & family restriction issues can partially work during maternity time also.

The constant growth of e-commerce globally has seen leading women players venture into the Indian market to stimulate growth and encourage the development of e-commerce platforms. The high penetration of internet and use of social media is also playing an influential role in driving their business by reducing barriers to work across boundaries and creating flexibility around their schedule by introducing virtual workplace and digital lifestyle. Thus the culture of niche business is giving serious growth to e-commerce.