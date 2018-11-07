How Success Happens Podcast

Basecamp Co-Founder and CEO Jason Fried Explains How to Make Work Less Crazy

Eight-hour work days, no pointless meetings, vacations that are actually vacations -- it all sounds great, but how do you make it happen?
Basecamp Co-Founder and CEO Jason Fried Explains How to Make Work Less Crazy
On this episode of How Success Happens, we talk to Basecamp co-founder and CEO Jason Fried about his new book It Doesn’t Have to Be Crazy at Work, co-written with Basecamp co-founder David Heinemeier Hansson. 

From the beginning, Basecamp purposefully crafted a non-crazy culture to allow team members to actually get work done while still signing off at a decent hour. So, how did they do it, and how can you apply the same principles to your company? 

Check out the full conversation below.

