Flipkart

India's Most Celebrated Startup's Founder Steps Down on Alleged 'Serious Personal Misconduct'

The 37-year old co-founded e-commerce platform Flipkart, which was bought by Walmart in a $16-billion deal earlier this year
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
India's Most Celebrated Startup's Founder Steps Down on Alleged 'Serious Personal Misconduct'
Image credit: Flipkart
Entrepreneur Staff
Associate Editor, Entrepreneur.com
3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In a shock to the Indian startup ecosystem, India’s most celebrated startup Flipkart’s Group CEO Binny Bansal stepped down with immediate effect. 

Serious personal misconduct allegation that were being investigated by Walmart led to his resignation.

Walmart Inc, which recently acquired Bengaluru-headquartered Flipkart in a $16 billion deal, issued a joint press statement that announced the resignation of Binny Bansal as CEO of Flipkart.

The company said Binny Bansal had been contemplating a transition for some time and that the companies had been working together on a succession plan, which had now been accelerated.

“Binny has been an important part of Flipkart since co-founding the company, but recent events risked becoming a distraction, Binny has made a decision to step down,” the statement said.

The note detailed that going forward; Kalyan Krishnamurthy will continue to be CEO of Flipkart, which will now include Myntra and Jabong, continuing to operate as separate platforms within the Flipkart business.

“His decision follows an independent investigation done on behalf of Flipkart and Walmart into an allegation of serious personal misconduct,” Walmart said in a press statement. “He strongly denies the allegation. Nevertheless, we had a responsibility to ensure the investigation was deliberate and thorough.”

The company said “while the investigation did not find evidence to corroborate the complainant’s assertions against Bansal, it did reveal other lapses in judgment, particularly a lack of transparency, related to how Binny responded to the situation. Because of this, we have accepted his decision to resign.”

The Walmart and Flipkart’s press note did not detail the nature of the alleged personal misconduct and who made the allegations.

Road Ahead

The company is now going to be steered without its founders, the Bansals. Ananth Narayanan will continue as CEO of Myntra and Jabong and will report to Kalyan. Sameer Nigam will continue leading PhonePe as CEO. Kalyan Krishnamurthy and Nigam will both report directly to the board.

Sachin Bansal had left at the time of Walmart’s acquisition of Flipkart.  

Binny Bansal who served as CEO of Flipkart is among Indian’s first billionaire Internet entrepreneurs. He started Flipkart in 2007 with Sachin Bansal. Before co-founding Flipkart, Binny Bansal was employed by Amazon for nine months, and before that was rejected by Google twice.

Flipkart initially focused on book sales, before expanding into other product categories such as consumer electronics, fashion, and lifestyle products. In 11 years, it transitioned to become India’s most popular home-grown online store for mobiles, fashion, electronics, home appliances, books, jewelry, home, furniture, sporting goods and beauty.

Walmart’s acquisition of Flipkart has been the company’s largest-ever acquisition and has been viewed as a robust move in its efforts to combat competition from global leader Amazon. Flipkart’s smaller domestic peers include Snapdeal, Paytm Mall and Shopclues.

The exit of Binny Bansal, however, will not mar the company's plans to list itself. Walmart in its statement said it remains committed to investing in the long-term and is supportive of the leadership team's desire to evolve into a publicly-traded company in the future. 

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Flipkart

Flipkart-Walmart deal: End of an Era

Flipkart

With Flipkart in its Cart, Can Walmart Make Indian E-commerce More Accessible?

Flipkart

Flipkart Flexing Muscles – Will The Unicorn's Efforts Help It Battle Amazon?