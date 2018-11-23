Online Business

4 Money-Making Online Business Ideas That Need No Investment

The Net is truly a democratic medium for entrepreneurship
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
4 Money-Making Online Business Ideas That Need No Investment
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest writer
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

 

Everyone wants to start an online business that does not demand any investment. The beauty of Internet is such that you can live anywhere you want, set your own schedule, and work as little or as much as you want, and still become an entrepreneur—all at no cost.

Here are some ideas for businesses you can start online.

Creating Wordpress Themes

Wordpress is being used by many these days as their websites. More people want to establish an online presence, and WordPress is a user-friendly site where people can put up their blogs and other content. Consequently, the demand for WordPress themes and templates is rising. People who can design websites and know how to do HTML coding can have a good chance of building a business. Create these themes and sell them online.

SEO

Whatever websites we open, SEO is behind them. We can open, access and browse a website only when it is able to do so. If it is slow and takes too much time, visitors will abandon it. Every company has websites, and they need someone to manage it. Nowadays the competition is so tough, that if a website is not fast enough, visitors will move on to some better website in the competition. If brands and companies want their sales and traffic to go up, they have to focus on their SEO, and you can provide them with the expertise.

Sell domains

Many people are in the business of buying and selling domain names to earn money, and it takes little time and investment. You can purchase a domain online at its registration price, which is not too much, and then sell it further for a profit. But it is better if you do your homework first on domain auction websites so you can make a good idea of the popular domain names.

Build apps

Smartphones are everywhere, and the demand for creative apps is only increasing in popularity by the day. Whether it is games, learning apps, fitness apps, or some other creative apps, everyone is using them on a daily basis. App development may take time and creative genius, but once you put it out there, it will be worth it. The apps cost you almost nothing to develop, and there is no shipping or storage cost involved either. All of this only expands your overall profit margin. Apps that perform well make thousands in ad revenue every month, making them a great passive income strategy for the creators.

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Online Business

Challenges You Will Face to Start Your Business Online

Online Business

How to Launch an Online Coaching Business

Online Business

10 Bareback Essentials For Doing Business Online