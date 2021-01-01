Vincent Peters

Vincent Peters


Vincent Peters is the Chief Designer for inheritance AI and the Rex Mundi sports analytics platform. Vincent is a graduate of West Point where he studied systems engineering and he also holds graduate certifications from MIT and Oxford.

