The Executive Selection: Carl F. Bucherer

November 24, 2018 1 min read

First introduced in 2016, Carl F. Bucherer’s signature dress watch, the Manero Peripheral, is now bigger and bolder. With a 43mm case, the timepiece’s round frame has retained its original form, but if you look closely enough, it’s accentuated by sharp edges and soft curves on polished and matte surfaces. The timepiece runs on the CFB A2050 caliber, a movement designed and created exclusively by the brand’s watchmakers. Featuring a central hour and minute display, it also has a smaller second sub dial and a date display, the automatic movement is powered from an automatic winding system with a peripheral rotor. Available in steel and pink gold, it can be worn with a leather strap, a steel bracelet, or a leather bracelet.

