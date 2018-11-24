Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: Carl F. Bucherer

First introduced in 2016, Carl F. Bucherer's signature dress watch, the Manero Peripheral, is now bigger and bolder.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Executive Selection: Carl F. Bucherer
Image credit: Carl F Bucherer
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

First introduced in 2016, Carl F. Bucherer’s signature dress watch, the Manero Peripheral, is now bigger and bolder. With a 43mm case, the timepiece’s round frame has retained its original form, but if you look closely enough, it’s accentuated by sharp edges and soft curves on polished and matte surfaces. The timepiece runs on the CFB A2050 caliber, a movement designed and created exclusively by the brand’s watchmakers. Featuring a central hour and minute display, it also has a smaller second sub dial and a date display, the automatic movement is powered from an automatic winding system with a peripheral rotor. Available in steel and pink gold, it can be worn with a leather strap, a steel bracelet, or a leather bracelet.

Related: The Executive Selection: Audemars Piguet

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: Dolce&Gabbana

Lifestyle

3 Energy-Draining Habits That Undermine Your Health and Waste Your Money

Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: Carl F. Bucherer