Infographics

The Most Innovative Tech Companies and Leaders, Ranked (Infographic)

Patents go hand in hand with innovation, and compared to other tech industry heavyweights, Samsung came out on top.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Most Innovative Tech Companies and Leaders, Ranked (Infographic)
Image credit: SOPA Images | Getty Images
Entrepreneur Staff
Associate Editor
2 min read

Subwoofer. Scooter. Wireless headset communication device. 

Those are just three of the more than 10 million utility patents filed over the last 200 years -- and the number of patent applications is even more staggering, usually numbering more than 500,000 annually. Patents go hand in hand with innovation, signifying big ideas, key risks and steps to move an industry forward. And according to 40 years of data from the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO), the "most innovative" tech giant -- denoted by number of patents filed compared to other industry heavyweights -- is Samsung. The electronics company reportedly has registered 138,934 patents, more than double that Microsoft, which came in second. The research was conducted by The UK Domain, a registry that manages .uk domain names, by way of analyzing records of all patents filed by the world's 10 largest tech companies according to Forbes's 2018 list.  

As for the "most innovative" tech CEO ? Microsoft's Steve Ballmer, who held the chief executive role from 2000 to 2014, saw more than 30,000 patents registered under his term. Second to him is IBM's Ginni Rometty, who became the first woman to lead IBM when she assumed the position in 2012. Additional research by The UK Domain suggests that when it comes to Apple, Tim Cook led the way when it came to patents, with 9,119 registered at a rate of 1,258 per year. Under Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, Apple registered 7,437 patents at a rate of 533 per year.

Click through the infographic to compare companies' total registered patents, chart a tech giant's innovation over time and even gauge unicorns' performance. With 195 registered patents, Netflix snagged top billing, followed closely by Uber (182 patents) and Spotify (179 patents). 

 
 

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Infographics

Habits of People Who Trust Their Intuition (Infographic)

Infographics

9 Productivity Mistakes You're Making in the First 10 Minutes of Your Day (Infographic)

Infographics

The Billion-Dollar Business of CBD (Infographic)