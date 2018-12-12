6 Things Professional Leaders Do Every Day

Success requires working daily to improve your skills and your ability to work with others.

December 12, 2018 5 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Effective leadership may seem natural and effortless, but it actually requires a lot of hard work and careful cultivation of good habits. Leadership isn’t just about understanding business and being able to manage a team. To be a truly successful leader in your profession, you need to constantly be working on your skills, personal development, and your ability to work with others.

Ready to start developing these leadership qualities for yourself? Here are 6 things that professional leaders do every day:

1. Set goals.

When you’re a leader, you’re like a ship captain. This means you’re responsible for steering the ship! As such, it’s important to make sure you’re headed in the right direction on a daily basis. Many of the most effective leaders wake up early so that they can have some downtime and clear their head before the day begins. It’s during this time that they’ll typically consider what their objectives are for the day.

By having goals for the day ahead, they’re better equipped to prioritize and help make these goals a reality as the day unfolds.

Related: The 5 Golden Rules of Goal-Setting

2. Delegate like a boss.

As Theodore Roosevelt said, “The best leader is the one who has sense enough to pick good men to do what he wants done, and the self-restraint to keep from meddling with them while they do it."

There’s a common misconception that leaders are self reliant and do everything on their own. This couldn’t be further from the truth. Behind every great leader is a team of great people.

Great leaders know that it’s their team that really makes things happen, so they take great care to form a group of motivated and hard-working individuals. When they have a team that they can trust, they can delegate tasks and trust that they will be executed well and efficiently. Ultimately, all parties involved are working toward a common goal. Through appropriate delegation, the leader ensures that company goals will be reached quicker and more effectively.

3. Encourage employees.

Is leadership synonymous with dictatorship? Not if you want to be effective in the long run. The most respected leaders focus on nurturing employees, because they recognize that this is what will encourage them to do their best work.

A great leader will go out of his or her way to help employees improve on a daily basis. Not only will this help the company reach their goals, but it will make the work setting far more pleasant. Encouragement might come in a variety of ways and should be tailored to the employee in question. It might involve additional job training, having one on one meetings, or setting specific goals for teams or individuals.

Sam Walton, founder of Walmart, put it succinctly: “Outstanding leaders go out of their way to boost the self-esteem of their personnel. If people believe in themselves, it’s amazing what they can accomplish.”

Related: 4 Tasks Successful Leaders Should Delegate

4. Evaluate their own progress.

To remain relevant and competitive, leaders need to constantly consider their own progress.

For instance, if they are trying to attain a milestone at work, how are they doing? Is there a different method that could streamline the process, or is there something that they could be doing better? They’re constantly looking for more efficient ways to get the job done, because they know that’s how they can continue to grow.

5. Learn something new.

You’ve heard that knowledge is power. Continued learning and accumulated knowledge is also a big part of why and how leaders stay in power.

The most powerful leaders all have this in common: they’re constantly working to increase their knowledge base. On a daily basis, they pore through the world news, stay on top of industry updates, and strive to continually improve their intelligence, because they know it will make them more effective in their work.

Not only does this keep their minds nimble, but it helps them to adapt when changes come to the industry in question and helps give them ideas for ways to keep advancing and improving in the future.

Related: The 9 Steps That Will Help You Learn Anything

6. Learn from mistakes.

Every business will encounter roadblocks and make a few mistakes as it advances. It’s a leader’s job to guide the company through these challenging spots to emerge stronger.

But it’s not just about resilience: it’s about learning from these missteps. A leader can look at the errors that he or she has made and gain valuable knowledge from them about what not to do in the future. Continuing to grow and taking proactive steps to avoid the same mistakes in the future is something that great leaders work on every single day.