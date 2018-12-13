Personal Health

Why You Should Exercise Before Work Every Morning

Getting up early for a quick workout is easy with Fitterclub.
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The early bird doesn't just catch the worm, he also reaps the most benefits when it comes to working out. Research has proven that exercising first thing in the morning—that is, before you head off to work—can set you up for a variety of perks you tend to miss out on if you exercise later in the day.

The most obvious advantage is increased energy levels: If you start your day with a physical activity that gets your blood pumping, your brain active, your mind cleared, your metabolism raised, and your endorphins flowing—especially if said activity is outside in the mood-boosting morning light—you feel far more awake throughout the rest of day. Plus, you'll have a much easier time sleeping at night; one study found that individuals who exercised at 7 a.m. spent 75 percent more time in REM sleep than those who worked out in the afternoon or later.

And when you think about it, isn't it just easier to exercise before work considering the fact that the morning involves few scheduling issues and distractions? (Answer: Yes.)

Of course, one can only go on so many morning jogs before dying of boredom. That's where Fitterclub comes in: The online fitness community and personal training service crafts a personalized workout program for you so that your morning exercises are always worth that 6 a.m. alarm. Simply fill out its short questionnaire, and you'll receive 30-minute custom workout programs five days a week, all of which feature the latest techniques, easy-to-follow videos, and helpful tips you can access anytime, anywhere, and on any device. Fitterclub will track your progress, review your plan regularly, and provide customized support from a personal fitness coach so you know exactly where you're at in terms of your fitness goals. Oh, and just in case you want a bite to eat before you head off to work, Fitterclub will even design a delicious personalized nutrition plan for you to complement your workouts.

So go ahead—take a page from the playbooks of Jeff Bezos, Richard Branson, and other successful CEOs and set up an effective morning workout routine with the help of Fitterclub.

A $690 value, you can score a one-year membership for only $19 by visiting the Entrepreneur Store today.

