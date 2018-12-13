Young Entrepreneurs

New-age Courses That Make Entrepreneurial Development a Learned Skill

The government has now realized the value of startups and new entrepreneurial ventures as this is the only way to outperform on the global stage in years to come
New-age Courses That Make Entrepreneurial Development a Learned Skill
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
Founder, Bhartiya Skill Development University, Jaipur
To students after academics, start exploring the shortlisted ideas, gather information, make feasibility reports, research and analyze the market in every possible way; everything by ourselves.  After doing everything, still lies hesitation as it is our first venture. Such is a story of almost all students who ever aspired to become an entrepreneur one day.

The biggest hurdle today is the misunderstood fact that skill courses are meant to just get jobs in specialized skill sets skipping the bigger picture of enterprise development which academia, universities and government is trying to address by introducing courses like B.Voc. in Entrepreneurship.

The government has now realized the value of startups and new entrepreneurial ventures as this is the only way to outperform on the global stage in years to come.  India is a home to almost 3100 startups per year where it ranks just behind US, UK and Israel according to NASSCOM report of 2015. It is anticipated that India will be a home to 112 million working population of age group 20-24 as compared to 94 million working population of China.  So many young brains on work will surely help in prospering entrepreneurship ecosystem in the nation. The central government has introduced more than 50 new startup schemes to help launch new startups in the nation.

Institutes Offering Courses

There are a number of Institutions in the country who are working towards development entrepreneurship like National Institute of Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (NIESBD), Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE), National Institute for Micro Small Medium Enterprises (ni-MSME), and institutes of national repute like Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII) and many private universities as well like BSDU.

State Run Programmes

Many states have come up with State Skill Development Corporations (SSDC). The SSDCs and several other institutes are conducting Skill & Entrepreneurship Development programs funded by Ministry of Skill & Entrepreneurship Development as per the Qualification Packs (QP) and the National Occupational Standards (NOS).

A focused vocational skill development program like B.Voc. in Entrepreneurship Skills will:

  • Motivate students towards self-employment through positive Attitude.

  • Equip the students with Entrepreneurial Skills and Knowledge.

  • Enable the students to assess the commercial viability of new/existing business opportunities.

  • Encourage the students to start a micro-enterprise.

  • Enable the students to create an Entrepreneurial environment by providing jobs.

  • Permit the students to take up competitive exams of all nature in Central and State services like any other graduate.

Role of Skill Development Universities

The role of skill development universities does not end by just equipping students with all necessary skills but also to provide proper mentoring and handholding support after completion of the course. The key is to nurture the business ideas of the aspirant entrepreneurs, extend guidance, mentorship, proper handholding to start and run the business.

Other Support

Skill Universities across the nation have tie-ups with their state skill ministry and allied government bodies to help students in every possible way like establishing good network with Commissionerate of Industries, Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises Development Institute (MSME-DI) Rajasthan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (RCCI), and other prominent organisations/institutions in the Industry.

Eligibility for Entrepreneurship Skill Courses

The eligibility for the admission into the programme is 10+2, PCM or ITI after 10th class or Polytechnic Diploma will be considered as equivalent to 10+2.  Looking at the increasing demand nationwide, UGC has now given B.Voc courses a status equivalent to a graduate degree and the students after completing B.Voc courses can definitely compete for government jobs. Admissions happen on merit basis upon qualifying entrance examination.  One of the specialities of B.Voc. courses are that they are modular in nature with multiple entries and exit points at Certificate (after 6 months), Diploma (after 1 year), Advanced Diploma (after 2 years) and B.Voc (after 3 years).

Road Ahead

The sector is expected to grow faster with government’s thrust to support entrepreneurship.  New ideas and a lot of employment opportunities with good career growth are on offer to the ones who are joining this stream.

It is a matter of paramount importance for students to select the right venue at the right time to make a successful professional career.

