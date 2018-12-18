Growth Strategies

How Technology is Helping Drive Private and Middle Market Company Growth

Firms are embracing analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation technologies as tools to fuel development
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How Technology is Helping Drive Private and Middle Market Company Growth
Image credit: Pixabay
Vice chairman of Deloitte LLP and the US Deloitte Private leader
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

 

Forecasting almost always carries high stakes. Thanks to technology, prognostication is becoming much more of a science than an art. This year, for instance, artificial intelligence (AI) tools made stunningly accurate predictions about the Academy Awards, and the World Cup, to name a few high-profile events.

Better forecasting is also big business for businesses, and one of the key reasons mid-sized private companies are among the fastest-growing cohorts in the corporate world. Simply put, they are relying on the predictive powers of emerging technologies to put distance between themselves and their competitors.

From choosing which product or service to develop, to assessing data security risks, these companies know that if you can accurately anticipate trends that define the future, you can close the competitive gap and potentially surpass larger players.

As 2019 approaches, the leaders of the mid-sized businesses are focused on three specific areas for strengthening their predictive powers.

Insights through predictive analytics

What does changing a job description have to do with technology? Predictive analytics offers companies revealing clues about how simple word changes can influence pools of candidates and find the right match much quicker. In HR settings, the opportunity for such technology is much broader than that, though. Fifty-six percent of respondents in Deloitte’s annual mid-market technology survey say they’re using data analytics to manage talent sourcing and acquisition activities. Other ways companies are using predictive tools is to detect potential skill shortages and telegraph which employees are most likely to succeed.

Private companies are also using analytics for more accurate forecasts when it comes to better serving their customers. In Deloitte’s most recent global survey of private companies, 62 percent of respondents said they’re using predictive analytics to increase efficiency. A few examples include making better predictions about which items to keep on hand and how much to ultimately charge for products based on anticipated market demand.

Artificial intelligence: Harmony with humans

The emergence of AI is another area that’s helping private companies get a stronger grip on the future. Consider that 57 percent of respondents in Deloitte’s mid-market technology survey say they rely on machine intelligence to automate business analysis and anticipate business outcomes – the biggest area of focus of AI, according to the executives surveyed. Case in point: Deloitte works with companies that have used machine learning to predict the likelihood of prospects becoming paid customers, turning a formerly manual task into an automated process. 

Separately, companies are also using AI to put the right people in the right jobs. One example comes from staffing companies, which are using AI in real-time instead of historical scheduling data to continuously predict when companies will need outsourced help. More broadly, companies are using AI to help forecast surges in demand for labor and arm their sales professionals with data they need to better anticipate which prospects are likely to convert or churn.

The early returns from these forays are encouraging: 82 percent of private-company respondents in a Deloitte survey on AI technologies say they’re generating a positive return on investment. So, it comes as little surprise that 88 percent say they plan to increase AI spending in the coming year.

Accelerating automation

Businesses that have made automation-related investments say the innovations help their teams sift through increasing amounts of customer data to get ahead of changing behaviors and tastes.

Forget the notion that humans won’t be needed in the automated future. One area where machines are still outmatched is reading and encoding human communication. While two-thirds of respondents in our mid-market survey say they’re focused on automating high-volume, labor-intensive tasks, the number of those using machine intelligence to decipher and support communications fell. And there is broad agreement that automation boosts productivity and spending power, laying the groundwork for more, higher-value jobs.

Midsized, private firms are trend spotters that are driving growth across the economy. As analytics, AI, and automation continue to drive the technology agenda for 2019, expect private companies to continue to face the unknown by using innovation to shrink it.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

4 Things to Consider Before Growth Hacking Your Business Venture

Growth Strategies

8 Surefire Ways to Grow Your Business in 2019

Growth Strategies

Why Do Startup Founders Fear Growth So Much?