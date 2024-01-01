Jason Downing

Vice chairman of Deloitte LLP and the US Deloitte Private leader

Jason Downing is a Vice Chairman of Deloitte LLP and the US Deloitte Private leader, where he oversees the strategic direction of Deloitte’s portfolio of services to private company and mid-market clients. He most recently served as managing partner of Deloitte LLP in the North Texas marketplace and remains active with several North Texas clients and community leadership roles. Jason holds a BBA in Accounting from Stephen F. Austin State University and is a Chairman of the Board for United Way of Metropolitan Dallas.

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Growth Strategies

How Tech-fluent Talent is Accelerating Change at Private Companies

They are best positioned to help firms increase efficiencies, comprehend new market opportunities, and drive faster growth

Technology

Why Digital Supply Networks Matter to Private Companies

Businesses can take advantage of the machine learning capabilities of AI to learn complex patterns, forecast demand and automate some of the decision-making in the supply chain

Growth Strategies

What to Expect from the Middle Market in 2019

Equipping workers with new skills is one of the ways middle market firms believe they can transform themselves

Growth Strategies

How Technology is Helping Drive Private and Middle Market Company Growth

Firms are embracing analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation technologies as tools to fuel development

Finance

Meet the Real Drivers of the Economy

The growth of mid-sized and privately held companies has persisted despite the stock market turmoil, rising interest rates, falling oil prices

More Authors You Might Like