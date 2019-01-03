Pop Culture

'Hamilton' Makes History With More Than $4 Million Holiday Week

The award-winning musical broke Broadway records with its highest ever grossing week.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
'Hamilton' Makes History With More Than $4 Million Holiday Week
Image credit: Jeff Spicer | Getty Images
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
3 min read

Hamilton last week earned more than $4 million, making it the first musical in Broadway history to generate that much money in one week.

While the holiday season is often a popular time for people to go see Broadway shows, the week between Christmas and New Year’s in 2018 was one for the books. It was both the best-attended -- with 378,910 seats filled -- and highest-grossing -- with $57.8 million at the box office -- in Broadway history.

While Hamilton took the top spot -- coinciding the airing of its creator, writer and star Lin-Manuel Miranda, director Thomas Kail, choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler and music director Alex Lacamoire receiving a special Kennedy Center Honor -- it was also a successful week for many of its peers.

Hamilton was followed by The Lion King, which grossed $3.7 million, Wicked $3.4 million, and The Illusionists, which made $3 million. Overall, 28 shows grossed more than $1 million, and there were eight that brought in $2 million. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child broke the weekly record for a Broadway play with $2.52 million at the box office. It broke its own $2.34 million record from Thanksgiving 2018.

Related: If You're Not Going to Invest in Yourself, What Will You Invest in? Asks the Tony-Nominated Designer of 'Hamilton.'

“The demand for escapism is definitely a factor and that's what we find more and more. People want to pay money to have an experience and they want it in a more intense way than just going to a movie theater,” said Victoria Cairl, senior vice president of strategic partnerships at Show-Score.com, a social and review platform for theater fans. “Broadway is thriving. It doesn't hurt that the shows are spectacular right now and when people go, they really feel like they get their money's worth.”

Cairl said that shows such as Hamilton and the two-part Harry Potter and the Cursed Child are unique in their price point. A Hamilton ticket last week retailed from $375 to $849, but the show is at the higher end of the price spectrum. “Broadway may be booming, but it's very accessible,” Cairl said. “Some people might think, Oh, it's so expensive, I can never afford an $800 ticket. That's not the case. Many shows you can see for under $50.”

As for shows to watch this year, Cairl said that while existing IPs are continually being adapted for the stage, including upcoming musicals of Tootsie and Beetlejuice, there are also some anticipated original works opening soon that have had very successful off-Broadway runs, including Be More Chill, which Cairl describes as a teen comedy sci-fi musical, and Hadestown, which is inspired by greek mythology.

“What's great about Broadway is it still has an entrepreneurial spirit and it’s always willing to try something new,” Cairl said. “What we're creating is art for a variety of different audiences.”

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Pop Culture

The CEO of This Toy Company That Made $400 Million So Far This Year Wants You to Do Something You Love

Pop Culture

'Hamilton' Sets Record with 16 Tony Nominations

Pop Culture

Taylor Swift Tops the Charts With This Surprising 8-Second 'Single'