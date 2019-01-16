Job Seekers

Ace Your Next Job Interview with This $11 Prep Course

Discover how to sell yourself to hiring managers across eight hours of learning.
Ace Your Next Job Interview with This $11 Prep Course
The average in-person interview lasts some 40 minutes, and rarely longer than an hour. That's plenty of time to sell yourself to a potential future boss, right? Well, not exactly: A survey of 2,000 hiring managers revealed that 33 percent of them knew within 90 seconds whether they'd offer a candidate the job or not.

Yes, you read that right — as if interviews weren't stressful enough already, your first impression alone can make or break your chance of getting hired, no matter what you say throughout the rest of the conversation.

No pressure.

Luckily, learning how to best present yourself to a hiring manager (and ride that momentum 'til the end of the interview) is a cinch with the Interviewing Skills for Jobs course from top speaking expert TJ Walker. Across eight hours of content, the online training program will walk you through the basics of developing effective messages, examples, and stories about your experiences. You'll discover how to effectively rehearse your interview answers and demonstrate convincing reasons why you're the right candidate for the job, all while practicing expert-approved stress-relief methods to calm your nerves. By the time you've completed all 316 lectures, you should be more than ready to ace an interview for your dream job, no matter your field.

A $199.99 value, our readers can score lifetime access to Interviewing Skills for Jobs for just $10.99 — a savings of 94 percent.

