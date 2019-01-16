Indian Market Is Still In The Growing Phase When It Comes To Wine Consumption: Team LUCARIS

The Indian glassware industry is emerging as one lucrative sector for establishing a profitable business

In FY18, India’s total glass exports stood at USD 639 million and USD 1,245 in imports, making India a net importer of glass.

The Indian glassware industry is emerging as one lucrative sector for establishing a profitable business. The construction sectors, automobiles manufacturing, and food and beverage industry are hugely contributing towards the rapid expansion of this niche market that is emerging as one popular and profitable business segments currently in India.

In conversation with Franchise India, Team Lucaris talks about the current scenario of the Indian glassware industry.

LUCARIS, the Crystal of Modern Asia, is the first luxury crystal glass brand in Asia to deliver the trusted quality lead-free crystal for the most enjoyable wine and dine experience. Ocean Glass Public Company Limited — Asia’s leading glassware manufacturer of Thailand in collaboration with the glass making expertise at Toyo-Sasaki Glass in Japan and the most advanced technology from Germany, has resulted in the creation of world-class quality crystal glass.

Driving Factors Boosting The Indian Glassware Industry

The emerging driving factors and trends highlight the potential of the glassware industry.

Team Lucaris says, “Indian market is still in the growing phase when it comes to Wine consumption & therefore has great potential. The consumers as a whole are keen on identifying the different varieties & best of best wines, therefore, increasing the demand of the same. With LUCARIS crystal wine glasses, the whole wine consumption experience elevates to a different level.”

Trends In The Glassware Industry

The industry trend happening in the business sectors could easily revamp and transform the entire working procedure of a business. That is why the modern day business owners keep a close look at several trends so that they could transform their business offerings accordingly.

Team Lucaris explains, “In the year 2019, we are introducing new crystal barware is called ‘RIMS’. It is the first completed cocktail barware range which has been co-designed and co-developed by LUCARIS and the famous Swedish mixologist and professional bar consultant, Mr. Thomas Anostam. The launch will happen in early Quarter 2, 2019.”

Technology Reshaping The Glassware Industry

One cannot surely ignore the value and importance of technology in the modern day business industry. Business owners are heavily relying on several innovative technologies for offering unique experiences to their customers.

“The design of LUCARIS stemware and tumbler is a collaborative achievement Mr. Martin Ballendat, a multiple award-winning German designer whose work appears in portfolios of many world-class brands. They brought together the creation of world-class quality crystal glassware including new lead-free crystal glass composition, with physical aesthetics comparable to conventional lead crystal for an exceptional clarity and brilliance, with extra strength & durability,” adds Team Lucaris.

