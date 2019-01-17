Upcoming Trends in the Beauty And Wellness Industry

The Indian salon industry needs to adopt new measures to entice customers

January 17, 2019 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

As the year begins, new changes take place in the business ecosystem. Some changes are anticipated while others are abrupt resorts to pace along the industry. Becoming conversant of the changes is imperative or else, the company would fall behind in the competition. For successfully running a beauty and wellness business, the salon owner should know which business verticals he should concentrate to generate more revenue.

By paying heed to the emerging beauty and wellness trends, the salon owner can apprehend the market changes and thus, keep the business afloat. According to Smergers, the Indian salon industry is estimated worth 10,000 crores. Amid 10,000 crore market, the organized segment comprises 2,500 crores only.

Yearly, oodles of the beauty salons emerge in the salon industry. Money and expertise are the main strands that govern the industry. Other than these factors, there are some small components also, which regulate the market.

2019 Trends In Beauty And Wellness Industry

To remain ahead of the competitors, it is imperative to concentrate on every aspect of the business. Earnestly addressing small, as well as large issues helps to tackle the issues and purveys better customer services. Keeping an eye on the market assists the salon owner to recognize gaps in customer services and further, ascertaining effective steps to fill the gap. To grasp the knowledge, the salon owner should be versed with the market trends and correspondingly take business decisions.

1. Introduce Spirituality-Based Services

The global beauty and wellness industry is adopting new ways to purvey mindfulness and spirituality to the clients. Introduction of spirituality-based services renders relief and peace to the mind as well as the soul. This shift has occurred owing to humans constant tethering to technology; to ward off bad effects of the tech-driven era, inclination towards to meditation and spirituality is imminent.

Many organizations, which are actively working in the beauty and wellness industry, has apprehended the eminence of the spirituality-based services and therefore, yielded products which have the potential to create positive impacts on human lives.

2. Employment Of Artificial Intelligence

As the salon industry is soaring, the salon owners seek new ways to enhance sales. Presently, the apt answer is reliance on technology. AI is an emerging technology, which has boomed the market. Employing AI and altering the online reputation of the business are premier ways to entice customers.

By embedding AI in the salon business, the business owner can curate social media, maintain chat support and so much more. Further, booking appointments will become a hassle-free task for the customers. The intervention of AI has eased various processes and facilitated the business to offer better services to clientele.

Furthermore, with the help of AI, salon owners can purvey customized services to the customers.

3. Emphasis On Yielding Relationships

Similar to other industries, the beauty and wellness industry is concentrating on bettering the customer relationship. Despite the intrusion of technology, salon business should focus on fostering relationships rather than solely relying on AI. Thus, the salon owner should try to build friendly relations with the clients so as to construct fortified relationships.

Customers seek to know the person behind the brand and further, eager becoming regular visitors if good bonds are created by the salon owners. In order to foster relations, salon owners should reiterate their story with others and listen to others as well. Effective communication is the best way to bridge the gap with customers.

Salon owners should follow the latest trends to upgrade their business and remain connected to the customer base.

This article was originally written and published by Jaspreet Kaur.