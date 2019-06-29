BusinessEx Staff
Latest
How Food-Tech Companies are Adopting Cost-effective Business Models
The food-tech companies have recently found cloud kitchen as one of the mediums to gain traction of the Indian consumers and offer lip-smacking food at customers' doorstep
Flipkart's Strategic Moves to Survive in Tough Competition
Recently, Flipkart has begun revamping its platform by shifting its focus on sellers and consumers
Flipkart Collaborates with Online Tax and Accounting Platform, Clear Tax
The move has been counted as an initiative by Flipkart to assist its sellers, which largely comprises micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs)
Indian Startups Raised an all-time High, $3.9 Billion VC Investments in 2019
According to data tracker, Venture Intelligence's reports: in the current year, there are 292 deals of investments, which are 44.4 per cent higher from $2.7 billion investments received by the Indian firms in 2018
A Dark Phase Comes over the Big Four
Owing to alleged auditing discrepancies, the Indian government has already banned PwC (PricewaterhouseCoopers) for two years, while two other accounting firms could be asked to cease operations for five years
Modi Government-backed, Startup India Falls Short of its Yearly Target by Nearly INR 1200 crore
The surfaced data, which SIDBI currently accessed, shows that the government-led programme has granted in total INR 2,265 crore to venture capitalists till March 2019