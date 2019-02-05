Stay on Top of Your Site's SEO Ranking for Less Than $30

SerpCloud SEO can hold its own against Google's ever-changing algorithm.

February 5, 2019 2 min read

Keeping up with the Kardashians is one thing, but keeping up with Google's ever-changing search engine ranking algorithm is a whole 'nother issue.

Named after Google co-founder Larry Page, the search engine giant uses its PageRank algorithm to determine individual sites' relevance. This affects the order in which sites appear in Google's search results, ergo their performance among users.

Some aspects of said algorithm have remained largely unchanged over the years — positioning a site based on its keyword density, for instance — but for the most part, it's constantly evolving: According to some estimates, Google rolls out updates for its algorithm 500 to 600 times annually nowadays. As such, it's imperative for modern marketing pros to stay on their toes if they want to ensure sites perform consistently well.

That being said, we'll let you in on a little secret: You don't have to do all that work yourself. For less than $30, you can subscribe to SerpCloud Pro SEO to have your site's ranking monitored automatically across all major search engines — not just Google. No matter what sort of curveballs an algorithm throws at you, you'll be ready for 'em.

SerpCloud Pro's clean dashboard provides its users with a variety of performance monitoring tools, including an automated daily site ranking, Google Analytics integration, social statistics, SEO metrics, and even keyword suggestions. It also features a built-in competitor tracker so you can monitor your peers' rankings and see how well you stack up.

You can receive SerpCloud's automated reports via email or in cloud services like Dropbox and Google Drive, or use its notification center to monitor any daily changes. White label reporting in the form of PDFs, JPGs, and CSVs is available, too, as is the option to use SerpCloud's developer API for advanced features.

For a limited time, Entrepreneur readers can sign up for a lifetime subscription to SerpCloud Pro SEO for only $29.99 — a 98 percent discount on its original retail price of $2,575.