Fight the Winter Blues With These Light-Tech Solutions (Infographic)

February 6, 2019 1 min read

You've probably heard of -- or experienced -- the winter blues. But do you know what causes them or how to fight back?

Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), a type of fall/winter depression with typical remission in spring/summer, impacts people across the globe every year. The condition may be correlated with light and its effect on our circadian rhythms (which are themselves correlated with mood and energy levels).

