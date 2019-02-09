My Queue

Public Speaking

Improve Your Public Speaking Skills in Just Two Hours, And for Less Than $10

Start relishing the act of delivering a presentation with this course led by career coach Andrew Whelan.
Improve Your Public Speaking Skills in Just Two Hours, And for Less Than $10
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

When you think about it, public speaking is a lot like dying: everyone dreads the inevitable moment they have to do it themselves. Sure, it's not as scary as sharks, government corruption, or the looming threat of another world war — that's according to a recent survey of U.S. adults' fears — but giving a presentation to a crowd of strangers doesn't exactly top most people's bucket lists, does it?

As is the case with many kinds of anxieties, confronting and exploring the source of your public speaking phobia can do wonders to ease a nervous mind. Of course, you can't just walk around in public and ramble to passersby for practice. (Well, you can, though you might get yourself arrested.) But you can always enroll in "Becoming an Engaging Presenter," an expert-taught course that'll better familiarize you with the mechanics of good public speaking in just two hours.

Your learning will be led by career coach and small business owner Andrew Whelan, a former Late Night with Conan O’Brien performer and Second City alum who's made a name for himself as a dynamic speaker and motivational teacher.

Across 15 lectures that are available 24/7, Whelan will demonstrate the process of writing and effectively delivering a great speech, starting with preparing a story and prioritizing your message. From there, he'll teach you how to improve your vocal strength and physical presence while developing a range of interpersonal skills. (That includes the ability to connect emotionally with an audience, read their cues, and present yourself as an authority on a particular topic.)

Once you've completed each and every lecture, you'll be able to establish momentum during a presentation, effectively handle the unexpected, and — of course — deal with lingering anxieties. Consider that fear of yours vanquished for good.

Lifetime access to "Become an Engaging Presenter with Andrew Whelan" normally retails for $29, but Entrepreneur readers can sign up for just $9.99 — a limited-time deal that'll save you 65 percent.

