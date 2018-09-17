Learn To Attract Success To Yourself

Once you discover your who, you automatically discover your why, which in turn allows you to lead with your heart rather than your head. Discover that energy source, and the world is your oyster.

September 17, 2018 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur South Africa, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

From the teachings of Buddha to the concept of karma, the Law of Attraction has been expressed in many ways by both ancient and contemporary thinkers. In its most simplistic interpretation, the Law of Attraction states that ‘like attracts like’.

Your ability to Magnetiize exists whether you are aware of it or not, whether you are positive or negative.

You make daily decisions to choose whether you want to attract success or failure (however you define them), whether you want to live a more conscious, elegant and curious life or whether you want to keep your head down and stick to the old rules.

We are constantly Magnetiizing in every aspect of our lives, whether we’re running a business, interacting with friends or simply walking into a room. Changing how you do it can be a scary prospect, but it will move you from a stagnant space to one in which you can develop with meaning.

When you are in a space of positive magnetism, the momentum builds and your access to energy is incredible — it feels like electricity running through your body, with your ideas in focus and creativity flowing.

MAGNETiiZE IN 3 STEPS

To Magnetiize is to take control of your own future and, in so doing, transform from a state of panic to a state of calm; from chasing ambition to seeking meaning.

The first step is a process I call Micro Inspection: How to confront the obstacles in your mind and start making decisions that are led by your heart.

Then comes Mega Exploration: Examining the qualities of future-forward and conscious businesses.

Finally, you need to bring it all together into your own reality, with the Macro Perspective: Understanding new technology and trends, and embracing the future.

This holistic approach allows you to Magnetiize into your life the right type of people, appropriate access to opportunities, and the money and power you need for sustainable success. To truly achieve, you must combine Micro Inspection, Mega Exploration and Macro Perspective.

When you learn how to Magnetiize, you attract a tribe of people who you can work (and socialise) with in harmony. Your tribe should consist of elders, advisers and friends who complement your skills and personality and bring out the best version of you — the best ‘I’ behind your ‘I’.

You’ll find that the tribe changes, for the better, the type of decisions you make and the discussions you have. And as a result, your ability to Magnetiize will rub off on those around you, encouraging them also to step out of their comfort zone and to participate in shaping the future.

This article is an excerpt from John Sanei's latest book, Magnetiize