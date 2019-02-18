My Queue

SEO Tips

How Title Tags Optimization Can Help Your Website Get Better Traction? (Infographic)

Title tags are the headers that appear on our browser tab when we open a website
How Title Tags Optimization Can Help Your Website Get Better Traction? (Infographic)
Entrepreneur Staff
Features Writer
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Internet is a web of varied algorithms and combinations; those if utilized optimally could determine the popularity of a webpage. Among the other aspects of search engine optimization, title tagging is one of the oldest but most efficient attributes of a web page's layout. The irony though is that not many are aware of its importance.

Title tags are the headers that appear on our browser tab when we open a website. It can be thought of like the title of a book’s chapter. They are displayed on search engine results pages (SERPs) as the clickable headline for a given result. Title tags of a web page are meant to be an accurate and concise description of a page's content and play a crucial role for usability, SEO and social sharing.

Search engines typically display only the first 50–60 characters of a title tag. Hence, titles under 60 characters are expected to have about 90 per cent display accuracy. While there is no exact character limit, Google's display titles max out at 600 pixels. It is recommended to use unique but easily recognizable titles with important keywords.

Unique titles help search engines understand that your content is valuable and drives higher click-through rates. While it may seem impossible to craft a unique title for every page when dealing with hundreds of such pages, modern CMS and code-based templates allow creating data-driven, unique titles for almost every important page of your site.

For beginners, the complexity of title tags might be too much to take in at once. Consider the 10 tips by the SEO tool – MySiteAuditor for initiating your title tag optimization.

