Aastha Singal
Entrepreneur Staff
Former Features Writer
A business journalist looking to find happiness in the world of startups, investments, MSMEs and more. Officially started her career as a news reporter for News World India, Aastha had short stints with NDTV and NewsX. A true optimist seeking to make a difference, she is a comic junkie who'd rather watch a typical Bollywood masala than a Hollywood blockbuster.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Play the Music Louder
Thanks to technology and the rise of explosive mobile internet growth, new music OTT players have become the easiest way to listen to music anywhere and anytime
Here's Lenovo's Comeback Plan to the Indian Mobile Market
The Chinese company has been working on 'smarter' technology, according to Rahul Agarwal, MD & CEO of Lenovo India
Ajay Devgn-led Multiplex Chain, NY Cinemas Plans to Democratize Cinema Experience
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn aims to improve cinema penetration in smaller towns and cities through his multiplex label, NY Cinemas
This Ex-Google Employee is Restoring India's Freshwater Bodies Scientifically
Arun Krishnamurthy-led Environmental Foundation of India has cleaned 93 freshwater bodies across 14 Indian states
From TV to Social Media, This Beauty Influencer Has Taken the Path Less Traveled to Success
Nitibha Kaul started her journey to limelight with a popular reality program and is now successfully running her influencing platform
Click the Fat Away! This AI App Can Calculate the Calories You Consume Everyday
Leveraging the opportunity for creating healthcare solutions in India, Calvry helps you verify what & how much you consume using its artificially intelligent application making your life easy & healthy