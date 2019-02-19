15 Hottest Start-ups from Hyderabad to Watch Out For

These pearls from the city of Nizams are leading India's entrepreneurial ecosystem

February 19, 2019 4 min read

The city of Nizams has to play a major role in revolutionizing India’s start-up story by breeding innovative organizations. From an ecosystem that inspired development and mentorship through incubation centres and academic cells to launching the pearls that are today leading various industries, Hyderabad is at the helm of India’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Entrepreneur India brings to you 15 start-up stars from Hyderabad that are on the way to shine brightly on the world map soon:

1. GrabOn

One of the fastest growing companies in India’s couponing market, GrabOn provides a platform where users can compare prices and save big while shopping online using the latest and the best coupons & deals.

2. Hug Innovation

Founded in 2014, the Hyderabad based startup has developed a gesture control technology which enables touchless communication with smart IoT devices. It has launched 4 products so far - Hug Smartwatch, My Buddy (a child tracking device), Hug Elan (IoT enabled fitness band) and Hug Fit.

3. Pay Near

The payment application is India’s first ever Omni channel providing transaction solutions for all types of business. It has made all payment transactions simpler with its innovative and reliable payment solutions to small, medium and large enterprises.

4. Zaggle

Launched in 2011, Zaggle is a payments company focusing on Groups. It connects consumer and corporate spends to merchants through proprietary tech platforms.

5. Popicorn

As the name suggests, Popicorn produces India’s favourite little snack – Popcorn. Started in 2015, the startup was started in a garage and has now developed into a full-fledged factory. It is now popping more than 100 tons of popcorn every month and selling all across India over 10 different cities with 6 delicious flavours which are seasoned by hand.

6. Nukkad Shops

Nukkad Shops offers a one-stop solution for managing every aspect of your business – billing, inventory management, customer engagement, purchase and sales through their Android-based connected commerce platform.

7. Darwin Box

The innovative HR software lets you manage the entire employee lifecycle on one unified HR solutions platform, with design standards maintained for top-notch companies including McKinsey and Google.

8. High Radius

HighRadius is a Fintech enterprise Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company. It provides SAP receivables management, collections, and dispute management, high radius accelerators, correspondence management, backup automation, cloud systems.

9. eKincare

The digital platform facilitates users to monitor their medical information and history. Founded by Kiran Kalakuntla, the platform offers technology that collects all the medical results from various healthcare providers.

10. Zifi

The startup allows users to book appointments with doctors, salons and other health and wellness related services. The firm has expanded its reach recently, now boasting of over 30,000 service providers.

11. MapMyGenome

Founded by Anu Acharya in 2011, the startup uses state-of-the-art technology to decode and understand an individual’s DNA and provides actionable steps for individuals and their physicians towards a healthier life.

12. LearnSocial

The startup is an open learning platform that makes every individual a Learner and Trainer by helping in stepping up in your career, creates a new passion or a hobby and helps you discover the best courses to align with your learning needs.

13. Hello Curry

The Hyderabad based quick service restaurant chain (QSR) specializing in Indian cuisine recently acquired cloud and mobile-based POS (points of sale) systems startup Fire42 for an undisclosed amount in a stock cum cash deal.

14. Nowfloats

The startup focuses on helping small and medium enterprises (SMEs) create an online presence through a basic SMS. Its flagship products Now-Floats Lighthouse and Now-Floats Wildfire help in automating organic and inorganic discovery across customer segments.

15. FlatPebble

The platform is a marketplace for finding and hiring wedding photographers. The company lets users hire photographers for any other occasion as well. The company graduated from Microsoft Ventures Accelerator in 2014.

