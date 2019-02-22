Get This Charger Optimized for People On The Go for Half Off

SCOUT features built-in charging for lightning, microUSB, Qi Wireless and more.

In our growing, and ever-connected world, we carry around a wide variety of gadgets, and it’s not practical to haul around multiple chargers when you’re always on the go. Meet SCOUT Wireless, a 5,000mAh Portable Charger, that energizes your entire tech collection via a single device. According to The Gadgeteer, "It's like a Swiss Army Knife of portable chargers."

Stay Powered

SCOUT has the ability to power everything from smartphones, cameras, headphones, and tablets, as it’s compatible with all USB-C, USB-A, Lightning, Qi wireless, and MicroUSB-enabled devices. It also features a 5,000 mAh battery, so you should be able to charge your phone roughly two or three times before recharging. When it is time to recharge, simply plug SCOUT into a wall outlet or use the quick-charging USB port and you’ll be back up and running in no time.

Stay Connected

While we're often told to unplug, the reality is technology plays a vital role in our lives, from work to play. With SCOUT, you never have to worry about losing touch--even on the go. Thanks to intelligent charging technology, it’s fast and convenient to juice multiple devices, as SCOUT auto-detects new connections and automatically adjusts currents to meet the specific needs of each device.

Travel Lightly

Built with convenience + simplicity in mind, SCOUT is a powerful device, but only weighs three ounces. Its ultra-slim design makes it easy to store and carry, so you can ditch the clutter and take only what you need. Marie Kondo would be so proud!

Can’t wait to get your hands on this perfect tech companion? You’re in luck, SCOUT is expected to deliver between February 26th and March 1st, 2019 in the contiguous U.S.

To sweeten the deal, it’s currently 50 percent off the retail price of $80. Another bonus? Shipping is free and it comes with a 12-month warranty! To keep all your devices powered on the go, purchase SCOUT here for $39.99.