My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Mobile Technology

Get This Charger Optimized for People On The Go for Half Off

SCOUT features built-in charging for lightning, microUSB, Qi Wireless and more.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Get This Charger Optimized for People On The Go for Half Off
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

In our growing, and ever-connected world, we carry around a wide variety of gadgets, and it’s not practical to haul around multiple chargers when you’re always on the go. Meet SCOUT Wireless, a 5,000mAh Portable Charger, that energizes your entire tech collection via a single device. According to The Gadgeteer, "It's like a Swiss Army Knife of portable chargers."

Stay Powered

SCOUT has the ability to power everything from smartphones, cameras, headphones, and tablets, as it’s compatible with all USB-C, USB-A, Lightning, Qi wireless, and MicroUSB-enabled devices. It also features a 5,000 mAh battery, so you should be able to charge your phone roughly two or three times before recharging. When it is time to recharge, simply plug SCOUT into a wall outlet or use the quick-charging USB port and you’ll be back up and running in no time.

Stay Connected

While we're often told to unplug, the reality is technology plays a vital role in our lives, from work to play. With SCOUT, you never have to worry about losing touch--even on the go. Thanks to intelligent charging technology, it’s fast and convenient to juice multiple devices, as SCOUT auto-detects new connections and automatically adjusts currents to meet the specific needs of each device.

Travel Lightly 

Built with convenience + simplicity in mind, SCOUT is a powerful device, but only weighs three ounces. Its ultra-slim design makes it easy to store and carry, so you can ditch the clutter and take only what you need. Marie Kondo would be so proud!

Can’t wait to get your hands on this perfect tech companion? You’re in luck, SCOUT is expected to deliver between February 26th and March 1st, 2019 in the contiguous U.S.

To sweeten the deal, it’s currently 50 percent off the retail price of $80. Another bonus? Shipping is free and it comes with a 12-month warranty! To keep all your devices powered on the go, purchase SCOUT here for $39.99.

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Mobile Technology

The Top 5 Reasons You Need Business Mobility

Mobile Technology

3 Ways to Put More Nudge Into Your Push Notifications

Mobile Technology

HR? Mobile Technology Will Make You Rethink Your Strategy.