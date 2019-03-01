My Queue

Friday Flashback

Friday Flashback: Spotify's Official Debut in India

Know what happened in the APAC region over the past week
Entrepreneur Staff
Correspondent, Entrepreneur Asia-Pacific
Here's a series on the big developments that took place in the APAC region over the past one week. 

  • Swedish firm Spotify pushes Asia expansion with its launch in Indian music streaming market this week.
  • PepsiCo’s former CEO, Indra Nooyi, has joined Amazon’s Board of Directors. Nooyi will serve on the board’s audit committee.
  • Chinese AI chip maker Horizon Robotics raises $600 million in its latest funding round as Chinese government boosts semiconductor industry.

