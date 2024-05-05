📺 Stream EntrepreneurTV for Free 📺

By Entrepreneur Store

As an employer, you might forget what it's like to be on the team instead of leading it. Employee motivation is complex, and sometimes, it's the little signs that you care that can boost team spirit. In fact, something as simple as providing meals for your employees occasionally could give your team a huge boost. One Edenred report even found that companies that provide food services saw a 25% increase in employee satisfaction.

Now, that doesn't mean you have to hire a food truck to come around every day. A low-cost alternative is to invest in a service that gives you more food for less capital. Restaurant.com is home to thousands of deals for eateries across the United States, and you can get a $200 Restaurant.com eGift Card for just $35, but this deal may not last long.

Save on meals for you or your employees.

If you want to search for low-cost dining options all over the country, here's how the process works:

  1. Buy your Restaurant.com eGift Card right here.
  2. Redeem them on Restaurant.com for credits.
  3. Use your zip code to search for qualifying eateries.
  4. Spend your credits on gift certificates for restaurants around the U.S.

You don't have to use all your credits at once. That means you could help take the team out for a celebratory dinner or treat yourself a few times while traveling. Suddenly, there's another reason to have business partners around the country.

Plus, you can use your eGift Card for dine-in, delivery, or takeout, but check the fine print for every restaurant. Some meals, drinks, or days might not be covered by your gift card. It's also a good idea to search restaurants in your area (or where you're likely to travel) before purchasing.

Raise office morale with meals.

Maybe the missing ingredient in your employee retention plan was a good meal.

For a limited time, get a $200 Restaurant.com eGift Card for $35.

