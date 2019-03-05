11 Fun Presentation Ideas That Will Help You Engage With Your Audience

Liven up your next presentation by incorporating some fun presentation ideas. You will enjoy presenting much more and your audience will thank you for it too.

March 5, 2019 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Presentation can be many things -- engaging, striking, amusing, motivational -- but fun? It’s not a description you often hear. For that reason, Buffalo 7, which specializes in designing presentations, created a quick guide into making your next presentation stand out.

The graphic highlights that you should exclude all your text. Instead, treat your audience to a slideshow composed of images only. That way, you’ll let them free their imagination and allow the power of the pictures to do the talking. If you feel like it, add some humor, but don’t force it.

You can also try and use some emoji instead of text. This way you can easily engage with your audience. Especially when you "write" something in emoji and ask them to translate it. A bit of competition will help you keep your audience entertained.

If you are presenting a new product, try and engage your audience's senses. Play relevant music, hand out your product or open a jar of coffee beans. You’ll receive some great feedback after delivering a presentation with a multi-sensory experience.

But don’t forget, only you can decide whether there are grounds for livening up your presentation. Check out more tips in the infographic below.