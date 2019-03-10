My Queue

Productivity

Make Your Mac a Streamlined Productivity Machine with This App Bundle

The 'Epic Mac Bundle' can help your schedule by organizing your events, tasks, and more.
Make Your Mac a Streamlined Productivity Machine with This App Bundle
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The internet and social media make it easier than ever to leave a stagnant 9-5 job and pursue a career as a digital entrepreneur, but there are some tools you’ll need before you do. First and foremost is your laptop, and Macs tend to be the tool of choice given their impressive library of apps. Today, we’ll discuss two must-have apps that’ll help any digital entrepreneur schedule their business, and you can buy both apps and more for just $29.99.

The apps we’re featuring include Fantastical 2 and Pagico 8, which are both included in The Epic Mac Bundle. Digital entrepreneurs never have a concrete schedule, which makes these event and task organizing apps invaluable.

Fantastical 2 is a calendar app for Mac that manages all of your contacts, events, reminders, and more from any source. It uses a natural language engine to record all of your events and reminders; all you have to do is write down the task, time, place, and people each task pertains to, and Fantastical 2 will automatically log your reminder. This intuitive approach beats sorting through fields to create a calendar reminder. Additionally, Fantastical 2 provides a map to illustrate where your events will take place.

Pagico 8 provides a different approach to organizing your tasks. Using interactive flowcharts, you can easily manage and browse hundreds of projects and reminders easily. Today View zooms into to your immediate tasks, but you can also zoom out and schedule or reschedule through Calendar View.

As a digital entrepreneur, organization is everything, so why not find a solution that makes organization easy and seamless? With The Epic Mac Bundle, you’ll have access to Fantastical 2, Pagico 8, and much more for just $29.99, or 93 percent off.

 

