This $10 Course Will Teach You Customer Retention Best Practices

Learn the science behind creating a repeat customer.

March 19, 2019 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

All any business can hope for is repeat customers. You don’t have to expend as much time and money attracting them, and they become a more predictable source of revenue. So how exactly do you create a repeat customer? Hooked: How To Build Habit-Forming Products with Nir Eyal has the answers. Nir’s primary focus is on helping businesses unlock the power of habits. In this class, he’ll teach you how to build products and experiences that will make customers stick around.

Nir Eyal writes, consults, and teaches about the intersection of psychology, technology, and business. Dubbed “The Prophet of Habit-Forming Technology” by M.I.T. Technology Review, Nir has taught at The Stanford Graduate School of Business and the Hasso Plattner Institute of Design at Stanford.

Nir has founded two tech companies since 2003 and is an advisor to several Bay Area startups, venture capitalists, and incubators. In addition to authoring the best-selling book, How to Build Habit-Forming Products, he blogs at NirAndFar.com, and is a contributing writer for TechCrunch and Psychology Today. Nir graduated from The Stanford Graduate School of Business and Emory University.

With access to 14 lectures and three hours of content, here are a few takeaways you’ll receive from this course:

Learn the psychology of triggers and how to build them into your product or service

Discover how to use variable rewards to increase engagement

Understand the stages of habit formation and how to optimize them for better retention

No prior experience is necessary to take this course. It can be accessed via web and mobile streaming. You’ll also receive a certification of completion and lifetime access, should you ever need a refresher. While this class would normally cost you $29, it’s currently being offered at a 65 percent discount! Purchase it here for a steal at just $9.99.