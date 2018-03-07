With Hyundai's New EX8 Mighty Truck You Can Move Mightier Loads

Hyundai Automotive South Africa's commercial vehicle range has received a healthy injection with the launch of the new EX8 Mighty truck, boasting several new features and an industry-leading factory warranty that makes it a formidable contender in its market segment.

The new EX8 Mighty – a successor of the previous HD truck – stems from a long, proud and successful tradition of building competitive commercial vehicles with notable strengths in Korea, the rest of Asia and the Middle East.

Assembled at Hyundai Automotive SA’s commercial vehicle factory in Apex, Benoni, The EX8 Mighty joins the ever-popular H100 (also referred to as Hyundai’s “Bakkie”) and the H1 panel van in Hyundai Automotive SA’s commercial vehicle range.

Hyundai Automotive SA’s Commercial Vehicle Division has its own truck body builder on site in Benoni that produces several standard and customized options according to the customer’s specifications. This includes van bodies, dropsides, tippers, tautliners, trailers and H100 tipper conversions. The truck body builder also does all kinds of repair work for customers.

More spacious cabin, better comfort and visibility

Compared to its predecessor, the EX8 Mighty’s interior space has been increased from 2,9m2 to 3,5m2. Storage space for driver and passengers has also been increased to 11,8 litres. Visibility from inside the cabin has been greatly improved by increasing the windshield size – an important feature, because better visibility ensures safer driving. The windshield height has increased by 20mm, and width by 70mm.

Also, the dash has been lowered by 80mm, allowing an increased visibility angle of 2,2 degrees. Interior space has been enhanced by increasing the interior cabin height to 1 490mm. The steering column now has forward-backward adjustment of 60mm, as well as height adjustment of 76mm – an altogether new feature that enables the driver to set the most comfortable and safest driving position.

Greater load-carrying capability

The longer wheelbase of the new EX8 Mighty has increased its versatility as a load carrier and resulted in a longer deck (4 850mm) that allows you to carry more freight and do fewer trips.

The Gross Vehicle Mass (GVM) of the new EX8 is 7800kg versus 7500kg of Hyundai’s main competitors, which also means you can carry more with the EX8 Mighty. The dropside version of the EX8 has a load capacity of 4 tons.

Various load carrying options according to customers’ demands are available, including a tipper conversion, closed bodies for secure transport of goods, and the very practical dropside body that ensures easy loading and off-loading of goods.

To summarise, we have a well-priced commercial vehicle that has:

An industry-leading factory warranty of 4 years, with no limit to

the mileage

An extra 300kg GVM in comparison to competitors

Service intervals that have been increased to 20 000km in order

to reduce the cost of ownership.

Five EX8 derivatives, with keen pricing

Hyundai is launching the new EX8 in five derivatives at very competitive prices. They are the:

EX8 LWB CC R379 500 (excl. VAT) EX8 LWB CC (with aircon) R394 500 (excl. VAT) EX8 Dropside R413 100 (excl. VAT) EX8 Dropside (with aircon) R428 100 (excl. VAT) EX8 SWB Tipper R451 500 (excl. VAT)

