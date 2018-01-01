Victor G. Snyder

A Florida native, Victor G. Snyder has served as a consulting business coach since 2003. He founded BossMakers in 2014, empowering entrepreneurs to filter out the noise, achieve flow and tackle the challenges that will get them where they want to be – ultimately, to own success.

6 Sneaky Ways Your Competitors Are Keeping Ahead of You
Competition

6 Sneaky Ways Your Competitors Are Keeping Ahead of You

Competition among entrepreneurs is fierce. Be prepared for it.
6 min read
The Surprising Reality Is Freelancers Are Happy and Prospering
Freelancers

The Surprising Reality Is Freelancers Are Happy and Prospering

The gig economy proves that independent contract work is much more than something to do between jobs. It can be a full-time career.
6 min read
Every Bootstrapping Entrepreneur Can Afford These 3 Basics of a Successful Website
User Experience

Every Bootstrapping Entrepreneur Can Afford These 3 Basics of a Successful Website

Build a strong foundation, set a clear path and don't allow clutter.
5 min read
Executives of Yesteryear Would Have Scoffed At These 4 Critical Leadership Skills
Leadership

Executives of Yesteryear Would Have Scoffed At These 4 Critical Leadership Skills

Today's successful business leader is an emotionally intelligent, collaborative visionary.
5 min read
What's Under the Tree For Your Preteen This Christmas? If It's Technology, Exercise Caution.
Tech Addiction

What's Under the Tree For Your Preteen This Christmas? If It's Technology, Exercise Caution.

Your plan to introduce new technology to your children may not be setting them up for success, even if they're over (the generally accepted age of) 13.
6 min read
The Secret to Successful Content-Marketing In 2018 Is Having a Strategy, So Get One.
Content Marketing

The Secret to Successful Content-Marketing In 2018 Is Having a Strategy, So Get One.

Content-marketing is the most powerful engine driving sales, but few businesses have a plan.
5 min read
