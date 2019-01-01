More From Diana Albertyn
Starting a Business
The Ultimate 101 List Of SA Business Ideas To Get You Started
Want to boost your income on a part-time basis? Looking for a new business to start and grow into an empire? You've come to the right place. This list of business ideas will help children, adults, men, women and even people in rural areas think about ways to become an entrepreneur.
Startup Success Stories
Bryan Habana Joins New Sports-Focused Digital Agency
Mike Sharman, Ben Karpinski and Bryan Habana spotted a gap in the market for a digital agency that focused on aligning clients and brands with sports. Here's how finding a niche, the right team and being a little obsessed are the ingredients you need for a successful start-up.
Relebohile Moeng Shares Her Lessons in Bootstrapping a Successful Beauty Startup
After being retrenched from a senior position in 2010, Relebohile Moeng took the brave step to launch a business in an industry she knew nothing about. Here's how she's achieved success.
Funding
Finding a Funder Who Will Back Your Business
Six steps to ensuring you meet your funder's mandate, approach the right people, and tick all the boxes.
Funding
How Zuko Tisani Has Convinced Corporate Investors To Back His Play
Zuko Tisani's Legazy is a company that plans six international immersions for mainly start-ups, executives and members of the public. He has managed to grow his business from floundering for funding, to attracting large corporate investors. Here's how your business can follow suit.