Kulula Work Brings You The Cheapest Flights Of The Day For Your Business Travel

Time spent on the road for business can be a nightmare when you don't have an efficient travel partner. But of course, you're on a budget, so compromising comfort for cost is your best bet in a tight economic climate. Not necessarily.

March 23, 2018 3 min read

Does the thought of a conference or out of town meeting conjure up images of dodgy motels, delayed flights and unexpected Uber trips, because your rental car booking was mixed up — again?

There’s an affordable solution to ensure you’re on time, every time, comfortable, refreshed, organized and stress-free when you seal that deal you travelled a few hundred kilometers to clinch.

Enter kulula work.“kulula.com was built on a culture of entrepreneurship and we know how important entrepreneurs are to economic growth,” says Dawn Weir, head of kulula work. “So, we want to be sure that there are as few obstacles as possible to building a business, especially as most new jobs in coming years will be in small businesses.”

Low-cost benefits for entrepreneurs and business executives

Growing your business means networking, meetings and time consuming periods away from your business. This is where efficiency and resourcefulness are key. A specialised corporate travel service, kulula work ensures that business people can travel to close deals, meet business partners or network without incurring excessive costs.

“Face-to-face meetings are proven to be far more beneficial than email conversations or teleconferences. While technology has a role, personalised face-time still beats other means of contact for business,” says Weir.

Travelling with kulula work guarantees the best fares of the day on kulula.com and British Airways (operated by Comair), and you don’t pay booking or flight change fees — only for the difference in fare and the airport taxes.

All-in-one services for business on the move

With kulula work, you’re also offered competitive car hire and accommodation options, assisting you with all your business travel requirements. The cost of convenience? Great savings and a reliable travel service, around the clock.

“Because running a competitive and efficient business is about managing your costs, kulula work offers support on invoicing and monthly reporting, as well as account management and access to a Corporate Reservations team,” adds Weir.“They’re also available after-hours if needed.”

Dedicated to you so you can focus on work (and play)

kulula work’s team of professionals features an agent dedicated to your account who assesses your business travel needs and sets up a corporate travel deal to meet your specific requirements.

For that work-life balance you’re after, kulula work offers an extra 20kg free baggage allowance for travellers with musical instruments and sporting equipment. Because entrepreneurs need a healthy combination of work and play, on the road to success.

The following is exclusively available when your next business trip is booked via kulula work:

Best fares of the day on kulula.com and British Airways (operated by Comair)

Flexible flight changes (only the difference in fare & taxes will apply)

No booking fees

Competitive car hire rates with Europcar and Avis

Great hotel rates with Protea Hotels and City Lodge Hotel Group

Invoicing and reporting

Account management

Access to our qualified Corporate Reservations team. *

Contact kulula work on: