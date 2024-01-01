Kulula Work
Latest
Beyond Banal Business Travel
Twenty-five-year-old South African automotive drivetrain repair company Rex Diff and Gearbox found a perfect match for its business travel needs when it joined kulula work's client base, and never looked back. Dennis McLachlan of RDG's Consumer Affairs and Marketing division explains why.
How Your Devices Can Improve Your Business Travel
Dawn Weir, head of kulula work and a veteran business traveller, offers these tech-savvy tips for road-warriors.
Kulula Work Brings You The Cheapest Flights Of The Day For Your Business Travel
Time spent on the road for business can be a nightmare when you don't have an efficient travel partner. But of course, you're on a budget, so compromising comfort for cost is your best bet in a tight economic climate. Not necessarily.
Flying High With Reliable Travel Partners CANCOM And Kulula
Lauren Olinsky explains how CANCOM found a gap in the market and how it came to work with kulula as a travel partner
Business Travel Is Alive And Paying Off
The rise of conference calls and video conferencing systems like Skype and Google Hangouts may seem like the end of face-to-face business encounters, but experts don't agree.
Business On The Move
Through kulula work, all business travel requirements can be managed.