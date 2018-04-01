How You Can Plug Into Business Excellence With A ACDC Express Franchise

As the global pioneer in electrical franchising, ACDC Express is built for success, according to its franchisees, Tsholo Wesi and Puseletso Ndizilili in Kimberley and Andries and Seriska Mulder in Nelspruit. Both are running thriving businesses.

April 1, 2018 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur South Africa, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Vital Stats

Company: ACDC Express

ACDC Express Nature of Franchise: Electrical Retail Franchise

Electrical Retail Franchise Established: 2007

2007 Footprint: 29 Stores Nationwide

29 Stores Nationwide Investment Required: R150 000 (excl. VAT)

R150 000 (excl. VAT) Set-up Costs: R3 180 000 to R4 740 000

R3 180 000 to R4 740 000 Management fees: 3% – 4%

3% – 4% Marketing Fees: R85 000 or 5%

R85 000 or 5% Contact person: Mario Mahlangu

Mario Mahlangu Email: info@acdcexpress.com

Visit: acdcexpress.com

Call: +27 (0)10 202 3360

About the brand

ACDC Express has a vision to be the preferred electrical retailer. Its franchise network aims to be the best solutions-driven electrical retailer, focused on customer service and convenience to ensure that customers’ electrical needs are satisfied. DIY enthusiasts, contractors and large corporates are all catered for in the product range of over 75 000 individual items available at ACDC Express stores.

It is this variety, extensive choice and customer experience that led Andries and his wife Seriska to invest in the flagship ACDC Express franchise in 2008.

“My wife had a mining supply company and I was a fuel retailer when we decided to become ACDC Express’ first franchisee,” says Andries, who relocated with Seriska from Phalaborwa to Nelspruit to launch their new venture. “Seriska’s company was successful and we wanted to branch out into the electrical industry. ACDC Express stood out for us in this regard.”

The power of past entrepreneurial experience

As a serial entrepreneur, Andries knew that his previous experience as a franchisee would come in handy when ensuring business success.

“I’ve always been an entrepreneur,” he says. “My father ran a men’s outfitter shop while I was growing up and that led me away from the path of formal employment.”

Tsholo’s entrepreneurial background also drew her to the franchise. “I have always been interested in construction and I realised that we can’t all be contractors. So, I decided to look at a field that supplies into that industry. I did my research and realised the electrical field was an option,” she says.

Capitalising on opportunities and high demand franchises

Tsholo, who runs her franchise alongside her business partner Puseletso, has been a business owner for over a decade and still runs her events management company alongside her ACDC Express store.

She couldn’t pass up the opportunity to capitalise on the high demand for an alternative electrical supplier in the Northern Cape when she set up her 100% black women-owned franchise in May 2017.

“A franchise enables a small business to compete with big businesses, due to the pool of support from the franchisor and network of other franchisees,” she says.

“Banks are more willing to finance franchisees, because the market has been tested. The effort to start the business is less due to the support provided by the franchisor.”

The benefits of an ADCD Express franchise

An ACDC Express franchise has a number of draw cards for prospective business owners. For Tsholo, it was the personalised ‘supermarket’ experience, whereby customers are able to browse the store at their own leisure.

For Andries, it has been the opportunity to provide greater input to the franchisor and fellow franchisees to expand the footprint of ACDC Express.

“We helped determine the changes that were invested into future franchises and watched their implementation right before our eyes,” says Andries. “The franchisor is always prepared to listen to our suggestions.”

Support from franchisors lead to success

Tsholo and Andries both believe that the support of ACDC Express is more than sufficient, as the franchisor sets up the business, provides continuous support and training, and offers ongoing advice to its franchisees.

This combination of a hands-on franchisor as well as franchisees who are driven and hardworking ensures the success of the business.