Constance Halaveli – Savour Life On A Magical Secluded Island Hideaway

August 1, 2018 3 min read

Floating in the North Ari atoll and shaped like a curved Dhoni (Maldivian boat) is the five star Constance Halaveli. It is a place where time seems to have stopped and dreams become reality.

Water and sand combine and lie in contrast to the exuberant green of the foliage. The shadow of the 86 villas falls on the turquoise lagoon. The three restaurants and the U Spa by Constance ensure that both body and mind are well cared for. Constance Halaveli is a place to relax and regenerate in overwhelming peacefulness.

Choose from one of the 57 Water Villas, 9 Beach Villas, 11 Family Beach Villas, 8 Double Storey Beach Villas or the lavish Presidential Beach Villa at Constance Halaveli Maldives. All the villas are air-conditioned and feature their own private plunge pool located on the beach or over the water.

They are comfortably furnished using modern wood, marble and equipped with hairdryer, LCD TV 42’ /satellite channels, DVD, WI-FI Internet access free of charge through Imac system, wireless streaming via Air Play / Android & PC streaming, telephone, mini-bar, mini wine cooler with a selection of wine, tea & coffee facilities, individual safe, desk, sitting area and 24h room service. Each villa has also a furnished terrace or balcony and bathroom comprising of separate shower (inside or outside), bath/WC.

Highlights of your stay

Connect with the whale shark during an unforgettable dive

Contemplate the astonishing atolls from a sea plane

Taste one of our Millesimal, your feet in the water

Meditate at sunrise with our yoga master.

Indulge in fine food and sumptuous flavours at Jahaz, Jing and Meeru restaurants. For palate pleasing cocktails; divine vinous experiences, step in Jahaz, Jing Bar & Wine Cellars.

The marvelous U Spa by Constance at Constance Halaveli rests on stilts above the gently lapping waters of the Indian Ocean and has stunning views across turquoise waters from the treatment rooms, a spacious, decked outdoor wet area and an Ocean Salon. Relax, rejuvenate, detox, re-hydrate or simply enjoy – the choice is yours. Our highly skilled team is at your disposal to help you decide which treatments are best suited to your needs.

The Constance Hotels and Resorts Group owns and manages a number of luxurious island destinations in the Indian Ocean, made up of 5-star Resorts: Constance Belle Mare Plage (Mauritius), Constance Ephelia (Seychelles), Constance Moofushi (Maldives), Constance Tsarabanjina (Madagascar) and 5-star deluxe Hotels: Constance Prince Maurice (Mauritius), Constance Lemuria (Seychelles) ,Constance Halaveli (Maldives) and Constance Aiyana (Pemba, Zanaibar).

Distinctive elements for these hotels and resorts include:

Magnificent locations with some of the most beautiful beaches in the world

Distinctive architecture and design

Warm hospitality

Completely personalised guest experiences

Gastronomic excellence matched by internationally recognised sommeliers

Constance Kids Clubs at almost all hotels and resorts (except, Constance Moofushi, Constance Tsarabanjina and Constance Aiyana)

Complete wellness and rejuvenation with U Spa by Constance;

And some of the most beautiful natural diving locations in the world (PADI and CMAS are available at all hotels). Constance Belle Mare Plage, Constance Prince Maurice and Constance Lemuria Seychelles on Praslin all have 18-hole championship golf courses.

