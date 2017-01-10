5 Tech Trends To Make Your Business Flourish

Don't let technology scare you. If implemented correctly, it can help you take your business to the next level.

Technology continues to grow at a pace many of us find difficult to keep up with, but there’s no denying the need to embrace tech in order to maximise efficiency and improve various systems within your business.

Fortunately, you don’t have to be the most tech-savvy entrepreneur out there in order to implement fresh, new ideas in the workplace.

Epson South Africa, global innovators in cutting-edge printing technology, shows you how to use the latest tech to cut unnecessary expenditure, gain the edge over competitors and keep staff satisfied at work.

1. Migrate to the cloud

Using the internet to store important information will not only save you the hassle of worrying about sudden malfunctions with back-up drives, but also means you and your employees do not have to be in the office in order to get work done.

Cloud-computing allows authorised personnel to access information from wherever they are, securely and conveniently. Employees are also able to collaborate on projects as a team.

2. Time-management and tracking

You can use Microsoft Outlook or even Google Calendar to set and share tasks, appointments and updates with co-workers to ensure everyone in the office is on the same page.

There are also time-tracking applications employees can use to log working hours and daily activities, enhancing productivity and simultaneously allowing management to monitor how company time is spent.

3. Web conferencing

There’s just no substitute for a face-to-face conversation, particularly when it comes to meeting a prospective client or discussing important matters with a business partner.

Web conferencing is a great way to avoid the stress (and cost) of meeting at an expensive restaurant or indeed booking a flight to meet clients based abroad.

With data speeds on the rise in South Africa, the clarity of video calls has improved drastically over the years – and, if you don’t have the fastest internet connection, you can always use the audio function on its own to produce high-quality voice calls.

4. Efficient office equipment

If you find yourself spending far too much time and money on repairing old office equipment or replacing consumables, it might be time to invest in new computers, printers and scanners that employ the latest technology to save money on maintenance costs in the long run and save energy to reduce your business’s carbon footprint.

Epson’s innovative Ink Tank System (ITS) printers, for instance, use cutting-edge print-head and ink top-up technology, available on models like the L655 and M200, which allows you to print up to 6 000 full-colour or monochrome pages before needing to refill the ink tank. Models like the Epson L1300 also come with a three-year warranty.

5. Social media as a motivational tool

A happy workforce increases productivity, which in turn has a positive impact on your bottom line. Offering praise and recognition to employees on a public platform, like Facebook or LinkedIn, helps boost morale and shows staff that their contributions are valued.

This is also a great way to encourage employees to engage with the company’s social media pages organically, which does wonders for a business’s image in the public domain.

Work on implementing some of these tech trends in your business to encourage productivity, boost morale and optimise business systems and processes, helping you run a more efficient business.