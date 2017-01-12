10X Your Business By 10X-ing You And Your Team

10x businesses are built by 10x teams. Become one. Because what got you here, won't get you there.

The highest return on investment you can earn will come from investing in your own ability to build a remarkable business.

If you want to 10x your business, you need to transform everything you do: Mindsets, practices, systems and people need to adjust from what works in a small business, to what works at scale.

Growing without these crucial transformations is what gets 70% of the top 1% of entrepreneurs lost in No Man’s Land, where untold misery awaits.

10X-e specialises in providing entrepreneurs that are scaling up with the world’s leading knowledge and tools required to successfully 10x your business.

We specialise exclusively in working with entrepreneurs that are in the scale-up phase. You won’t get theory that doesn’t fit your context; just proven tools and approaches to solve your most complex business challenges.

“I have never been on a course that was so relevant to me as an entrepreneur scaling up. It’s world class.” - Mark Froneman, Chairman, Solar Biotech

With our experience as entrepreneurs, funders of entrepreneurs, advisors, and avid students of business building, we’ve seen business growth from all angles for over

a decade.

We’ve used that experience to curate the world’s most advanced tools for the most critical parts of building a remarkable business: From recruiting A-players, to 10X Strategy, 10X Management Systems, Capital Raising, 10X Boards, 10X Cultures, and the Inner Game of 10X Entrepreneurs, and more.

Who we are

10X-e specialises in helping founders to 10x by making the treacherous transitions required to scale up from small / start-up to big / mature. We provide cutting edge management boot camps, tools, coaches (seasoned CEOs), advice and strategic planning support.

Trusted partners to:

The Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO)

Omidyar Network

The Vumela Fund

If your ambition is to 10x, let us equip you and your team to become 10x Entrepreneurs!