Getting Back To Business With The KIA K-Series Workhorse

Fleet owners can also join the KIA Fleet club at www.kiafleet.co.za, for preferential rates, corporate rebates and priority service.

February 1, 2017 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur South Africa, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Whether you operate a small fleet of vehicles in South Africa’s competitive SMME sector, or a large fleet with a national footprint, factors such as versatility, durability and reliability play as important a role in the purchase decision as acquisition and maintenance cost.

After all, fleet vehicles play an integral role in the quest for profitability.

Few workhorses offer as much versatility as KIA’s renowned K-Series of light commercial vehicles. A popular choice across the globe, the K-Series, available in K2700 and K2500 guise, has for the past decade proven itself as one of the most versatile and most durable light commercial vehicles in its class.

As with most KIA vehicles, the K-Series has several aces up its beefy sleeves. One of the K2700’s key selling features is its 1,3 ton payload capacity, which gives it a notable edge over conventional 1 ton LCVs due to the optimised cost-per-kilometre.

What’s more is that, apart from the extra permissible weight, it also features a 4,73 square metre load space (2 810 mm long and 1 630 mm wide) that allows even more flexibility and versatility to what can be transported, and how it’s transported.

Available as a drop-side, a tipper and a chassis-cab, with single or dual wheels on the rear axle, it’s also extremely easy to customise the K2700 to fit your business’s unique requirements. A variety of canopies are available for the K2700, and conversions to include refrigeration are also on offer.

But it’s not just the K2700’s low cost per kilometre that adds value to businesses; low running costs are also crucial. Powered by a 2,7-litre diesel engine, which mates to a five-speed manual transmission, the K2700 is powerful enough to haul any load without sacrificing on fuel economy or overall maintenance.

Notably, K2700 operators will appreciate its comfortable and practical interior. KIA’s engineers have prioritised occupant comfort to help combat driver fatigue, with seats designed to provide maximum comfort and support for people of all shapes and sizes.

The seats, for example, feature extra thick cushions in the seat back and bottom of the driver’s seat, while the centre seat back also folds down to provide occupants with drinks holders and a flat tray for documents. A veritable mobile office, the K2700 also features a large, 11-litre cubbyhole and ample extra stowage space in strategic areas.

Also on offer is KIA’s equally renowned K2500. Similar in appearance to the K2700, but with a chic, colour-coded front bumper, the 1 ton KIA K2500 is even better suited to SMME’s who may not require the K2700’s 1,3 ton payload capacity.

Powered by a 2,5-litre turbocharged common rail diesel engine and a six-speed manual transmission, the more powerful K2500 offers enviable performance and efficiency with the same versatility, practicality, reliability and durability as its K2700 sibling.

With its competitive pricing, which includes a 5-year / unlimited kilometre warranty, a 3-year / 60 000km service and five years of unlimited roadside assistance, the biggest ace up the K-Series’ sleeve is undoubtedly the peace of mind that comes standard with each KIA vehicle.

For more information, visit www.kia.co.za or your nearest KIA dealership. Fleet owners can also join the KIA Fleet club at www.kiafleet.co.za, for preferential rates, corporate rebates and priority service.