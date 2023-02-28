Academy Award-winning actor Russell Crowe had quite the afternoon after trying to stop at a Japanese steakhouse in Melbourne, Australia following a game of tennis.

Stars, they're just like us — especially when they're finishing up a workout.

Academy Award-winning actor Russell Crowe was hoping to pop into Melbourne Japanese hot spot Mr. Miyagi for some grub after a quick round of tennis last week only to be turned away at the door for his choice of attire.

According to Crowe's manager, the actor and his girlfriend, Britney Theriot, were leaving the courts when they decided to visit the steakhouse, with Crowe donning a "brand new Ralph Lauren polo." They were refused service.

Kristian Klein, the owner of Mr. Miyagi, initially stood behind his staff's decision not to seat the couple.

"Whoever it is, it stays the same. We're consistent with it and I don't feel like it's unreasonable," he told The Herald Sun. "We're not trying to teach people how to dress. But I know personally if I'm in my thongs and my boardies, I'm not going to try and go to a nice restaurant, because I wouldn't be dressed appropriately."

Though there are no photos of Crowe and Theriot during last week's visit to the steakhouse, old photos of Crowe spectating the sport show him wearing Ralph Lauren polos that are likely similar to the one his manager referenced.

Crowe and Theirot attend the Australian Open in Melbourne on January 29, 2022, and January 28, 2023 (Getty Images)

Klein also explained that his employee did not recognize Crowe once he refused him service.

Mr. Miyagi's website states that the restaurant's dress code is "smart casual" and prohibits customers from wearing "work-gear, activewear, singlets and thongs" on a "strict" basis.

Though Crowe has not commented publicly on the debacle, it looks like the incident may have Klein and his staff made an exception to their dress code policy.

The restaurant and Klein took to Instagram to post a new addition to its decor — a sign that exempts Crowe from following the dress code, stating that he's permitted to "wear whatevs" when coming to dine at the Japanese eatery.

"During your last visit it seems we got off on the wrong foot. After much reflection on what occurred, we have made a permanent change to our dress code," the Instagram post reads, addressed to the actor. "We would love to see you again in the future, you're always welcome at Mr. Miyagi."

The new sign did, however, note that management still does have the right to refuse entry should they choose, even if you're the star of "Gladiator."